Bollywood divas Rani Mukerji and Kajol have been captured on the famous ‘Koffee’ couch, getting all candid about Karan Johar’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, 25 years back. Both the actors starred in the film along with Shah Rukh Khan.
Taking to Instagram, Johar, host of ‘Koffee with Karan,’ shared a promo video of the show and captioned it, “We’ve hit the [play] button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies — Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!!”
As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comments section with love.
In the beginning of the promo, Rani is heard telling Karan Johar, “I want to expose you.”
To which the filmmaker responded, “Don’t say such things,” while Kajol added, “I like this show already.”
Reminiscing about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and his father, Yash Johar, Karan said, “I remember we were shooting ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt said,” Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing here?)” So, he says “Mere bete ne set lagaya hai, main road par aagaya hun (My son has created a set and I am on the road).”
During one of the conversations, Rani also reminded Karan of how he snatched food from her and hit her during the shoot of ‘KKHH’.
Mukerji says, “You snatched food from my hand, you hit me.” In his defence, Karan says, “I didn’t hit you.” Mukerji says, “What lies!”
Fuelling the fire, Kajol jokes, “Abuse! It was abuse”
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, released on October 16, 1998, and went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.
Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher,and Johny Lever.
The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ‘90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK’s ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film created many new trends.