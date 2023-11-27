The latest victim of AI-generated Deepfake technology is Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, according to a report in The Times of India.
A video on social media shows a woman resembling Bhatt, dressed in a blue floral co-ord set, and making obscene gestures to the camera.
Bhatt is the latest in a string of actors who have been targeted by Deepfake videos. Recently, a viral video showed actress ‘Kajol’ changing clothes.
It was ‘Animal’ star Rashmika Mandanna whose Deepfake video created a stir, raising questions on privacy and the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence.
The clip showed a woman dressed in a black yoga bodysuit, whose face was morphed as Mandanna's, entering an elevator while smiling for the camera.
Katrina Kaif has also fallen prey to Deepfake as her AI-generated picture from ‘Tiger 3’s towel fight scene emerged on social media, in an indecent avatar.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the issue, saying it was a big challenge.