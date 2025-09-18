At its core, the series is as glossy and escapist as television gets. The setup is irresistible: a dreamy summer home, two handsome brothers, their childhood friend Belly, and mothers who also happen to be besties. The tragedy that shadows them — the boys’ mother’s death from cancer — gives the story a layer of grief and trauma. But make no mistake: hormones, heartbreak, and endless yearning take center stage.

The show isn’t trying to reinvent television, and it doesn’t need to. It understands its audience: teens and adults alike who want to feel swept up in a world where problems are magnified, emotions are raw, and everyone is devastatingly pretty.

Are these characters dumb, annoying, and implausibly privileged? Without question. But they are also gorgeous, sun-kissed, and impossibly easy to watch. That’s the paradox: the writing may be predictable, the twists painfully obvious, but the aesthetics and emotions make it compelling.

What really keeps The Summer I Turned Pretty ticking is the sheer magnetism of its characters, even when their decisions make you want to scream into your silk pillow. Conrad gives Belly those long, tortured puppy-dog looks that would melt any teenager’s heart. Jeremiah, with his golden curls and surfer-boy vibes, is more fantasy than reality, but still magnetic in his own way. And Belly herself, though often frustrating in her indecision, feels painfully real to anyone who remembers the messy blur of adolescence.

Conrad, ever brooding, seems weighed down by a promise made to his cancer-stricken mother to take care of his brother. If I didn’t know better, I’d think this setup was borrowed from Karan Johar — all family drama, teary promises, and perfect summer houses. There’s melodrama, there’s angst, and there’s just enough gloss to keep it binge-worthy.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.