The iconic anime singer shares her journey before appearance at the Japanese culture con
Dubai: Yoko Takahashi is well-known in the anime world.
The Japanese singer behind iconic tracks like A Cruel Angel's Thesis and Soul's Refrain from Neon Genesis Evangelion recently made her first trip to Dubai for the Japanese Culture Con, and she had plenty to share about music, cultural connection, and what her songs mean to fans around the world.
"It's my first time in Dubai, and I'm curious to know what people are interested in and want to learn about Japan," Takahashi told Gulf News. After decades in the industry, she's learned that anime songs do more than entertain. They build bridges between cultures.
"Anime and anime songs are the strongest passports to go beyond borders," she explained. Watching audiences worldwide sing along in Japanese, even when it's not their native language, often moves her to tears.
Takahashi remembers the exact moment she realised her music would have lasting cultural impact. "When I was offered interviews and concerts in various countries, I was really moved by the fact that I could go beyond boundaries," she said.
Those experiences continue to fuel her performances. Every concert, every interaction with fans reminds her just how far her work has traveled.
Takahashi's artistry has evolved over the years, but her core philosophy remains the same. "I believe the way you live becomes a song," she shared. "The days you've spent in life become your voice."
With 2024 marking 30 years since the release of A Cruel Angel's Thesis, she's focused on honouring the original spirit of her music while embracing the natural changes that come with time. "I try to sing in a way that doesn't ruin the impression people have of me," she said.
Takahashi has watched a whole new wave of fans discover her music, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when streaming platforms introduced young audiences to classics like Evangelion.
"Even adults who grew up with anime are still enjoying it," she noted. It's proof that anime and its music connect people across ages, backgrounds, and cultures.
For Takahashi, the heart of her music is simple: hope, happiness, and the joy of connecting through shared experiences.
"Anime has been part of our lives since we were kids," she said. "I hope we can get closer to everyone and do more things together. Your future will be filled with hope and light."
With decades of work behind her and a genuine commitment to cultural exchange, Yoko Takahashi remains a defining voice not just in anime, but in the global celebration of music and art.
Fans can see her at the Japanese Culture Con happening from December 12 to 14, and Takahashi will be attending on the 12th and 14th. Tickets for the event start from Dh70 and will be held at Burj Park.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox