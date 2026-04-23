The film signals a more ambitious tonal direction for DC Studios
DC is betting on one of its most tragic villains, and Clayface is on the way.
The first trailer for Clayface has dropped. Set to a haunting rendition of Do You Realize?? by The Flaming Lips, the teaser centres on Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, a rising Hollywood actor whose life and face take a devastating turn.
This version of Hagen is portrayed as a tragic, revenge-driven figure, transformed by a scientific experiment gone catastrophically wrong. The imagery leans heavily into body horror: Hospital beds, bandages, and a slow, unsettling loss of physical identity. It signals a more ambitious tonal direction for DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who appear increasingly willing to explore the messier, more psychological corners of the DC Universe.
For those less familiar with the comics, Clayface isn’t a single character but a legacy mantle within DC lore. The earliest version, introduced in the 1940s, was a disgruntled actor adopting a villainous persona. However, the most recognisable iteration, Matt Hagen, emerged in the 1960s, gaining his shape-shifting abilities after exposure to a mysterious, transformative substance. Since then, Clayface has remained one of Batman’s most unpredictable adversaries, capable of morphing into virtually any form.
The original Clayface, Basil Karlo, debuted in 1940 as a struggling actor with a flair for the dramatic, and a dangerous inability to separate fiction from reality. When a film that made him famous was remade without him, Karlo snapped. And so, he decided to go on a murderous spree inspired by his own film.
The next shift came in the late 1950s with Matt Hagen, the version many fans now recognise as the definitive Clayface. Unlike Karlo, Hagen’s shift was more psychological: He devolved after encountering a mysterious, radioactive substance. He gained the ability to morph his body into any shape or person. He turned into something far more formidable: A living weapon of deception, capable of infiltrating, impersonating, and overwhelming his enemies with sheer unpredictability. From this point on, Clayface became one of Batman’s most elusive and dangerous adversaries.
He could be anyone, and that was the most frightening part about him.
Over time, other figures stepped into the role, each of them seeped in tragedy. There was Preston Payne, a scientist whose attempt to cure his own illness left him with a lethal, melting touch. Sondra Fuller, also known as Lady Clay, used advanced technology to reshape herself into a similar form. Others followed, each iteration adding to the mythology, and reinforcing a recurring theme: Clayface is rarely born a villain. He is made, often by desperation, ambition, or a catastrophic experiment gone wrong.
It's an identity crisis that sets him apart. He exists in a state of instability. He can replicate any face, but struggles to remember his own. The loss of self, both physical and emotional, is what adds to his riveting appeal.
In some storylines, he is a monster to be stopped; in others, a tragic figure seeking redemption, even fighting alongside Batman when given the chance.
The cast and creative vision
Leading the film is Harries, supported by Naomi Ackie, who appears to play a key figure tied to Hagen’s transformation. The cast also includes David Dencik and Eddie Marsan.
Behind the camera, the project brings together notable names from the horror genre. Director James Watkins (known for Speak No Evil) leads the film, while the screenplay is co-written by Mike Flanagan, whose work on The Haunting of Hill House set new milestones in horror filmmaking.
Clayface is slated for release on October 23, positioning it squarely within the Halloween window. It follows Supergirl, scheduled for June 26, as part of the evolving DCU slate.