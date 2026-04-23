The next shift came in the late 1950s with Matt Hagen, the version many fans now recognise as the definitive Clayface. Unlike Karlo, Hagen’s shift was more psychological: He devolved after encountering a mysterious, radioactive substance. He gained the ability to morph his body into any shape or person. He turned into something far more formidable: A living weapon of deception, capable of infiltrating, impersonating, and overwhelming his enemies with sheer unpredictability. From this point on, Clayface became one of Batman’s most elusive and dangerous adversaries.