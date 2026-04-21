The Devil Wears Prada 2 early reviews: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway rule over a fierce, biting sequel

It's a clear, confident, crowd-pleasing return, as the first reviews say
The devil is back and she’s wearing 2026.
The Big Apple officially turned into Runway Central on April 20 as the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 took over Lincoln Center. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunited on the red carpet looking as glamorous as you would expect them to be.
The early verdict on The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in, and as the reviews say, it's a clear, confident, crowd-pleasing return rather than dabbling into something entirely new. Critics from the first screenings agree that Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway slip back into Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs with ease, bringing the same sharp energy that made the original so memorable.
The sequel leans into its strengths as a biting media satire, with some reviewers noting how recognisable, and slightly uncomfortable, the world feels for anyone familiar with journalism or publishing.
Nostalgia plays a big role, with callbacks to the original woven throughout, though many feel they work because the characters themselves feel naturally evolved rather than rewritten. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast was all praise for Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs.
The reaction read, " is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”
Alex Weprin of THR wrote, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.” Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan had similiar sentiments, posting on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’
Variety called it 'phenomenal' and the 'perfect sequel' that exceeded all expectations. "Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s all.”
Early reactions also highlight a strong soundtrack, including standout pop moments, and a script that keeps the franchise’s raw edge.
Behind the camera, director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna return, joined by new cast members including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Simone Ashley, adding fresh energy to the familiar world. With premieres lined up in London on April 22 and a global release on May 1, expectations are high for a sequel that doesn’t overcomplicate things, just delivers style, bite, and a very polished return to Runway.