Online response ranges from disappointment to defence, calling it a fun soundtrack moment
Dubai: Lady Gaga and Doechii have joined forces on a new song titled “Runway”, created for the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The track was first previewed in the film’s official trailer, where short snippets played over scenes from the return of the fashion-world drama.
“Runway” leans into a mix of club-ready pop, hip-hop and ballroom-inspired song, pairing Lady Gaga’s dramatic pop style with Doechii’s fast, rhythmic verses. Gaga delivers the hook, built around themes of confidence and self-expression, while Doechii’s sections bring a sharper, rap-heavy edge that pushes the energy forward.
However, online reactions to “Runway” have been mixed, with some listeners saying the track doesn’t quite land the way a major pop collaboration between Lady Gaga and Doechii was expected to.
A recurring comparison has been with Madonna’s iconic “Vogue,” which featured on the original The Devil Wears Prada era soundtrack discussions and has long been associated with fashion-forward pop music.
Some users on social platforms feel “Runway” doesn’t reach the same cultural impact or instantly recognisable hook that made “Vogue” a defining moment for fashion and music crossover, while others argue the comparison is unfair given how different the eras and sound directions are.
Some fans have also expressed disappointment, comparing “Runway” to Lady Gaga’s earlier discography and saying it doesn’t feel as instantly distinctive as her most defining work.
At the same time, the song has also found support from fans defending it. One listener wrote on social media that not every track needs to be deep or lyrically complex, adding that “whatever happened to fun, cheeky songs,” arguing that Runway should be taken as a high-energy soundtrack moment rather than a career-defining statement.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the original fashion-world ensemble including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. It is set to release on May 1, 2026.