Did she wear Prada? Inside the rare meeting between Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour

20 years on, fans got their wish granted
Dubai: Anna Wintour finally steps out from behind the editorial desk and onto the cover, and she’s not alone. Sharing the spotlight is none other than Meryl Streep, reprising her icy Devil Wears Prada persona, Miranda Priestly.
Captured by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington, the cover features the headline ‘Seeing Double: When Miranda Met Anna,’ a playful nod to the character inspired by Wintour herself.
The pairing is more than iconic. Streep’s Priestly role has long been linked to Wintour’s real‑life persona and seeing them together on the same cover feels like icons from the fashion world and Hollywood colliding.
Inside the magazine, the two 76‑year‑olds sat down with Greta Gerwig for a wide‑ranging interview that isn’t shy about referencing their long‑cultivated pop‑culture moment.
Streep, talking about reprising Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada 2, said she thought “honestly about Anna… and tried to imagine what it was like to carry her responsibility and be as interested in the world and curious as she must be.”
Wintour, for her part, acknowledged what the role’s legacy means to her. She called being portrayed by Streep “an extraordinary gift,” even while pointing out that Miranda is quite distant from her own real personality.
Of course, the cover also teases The Devil Wears Prada 2, but fans of both fashion and film are celebrating this crossover, it’s hard to imagine a more powerful duo than Wintour and Streep.