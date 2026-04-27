Her requests were softspoken and yet those around her, were frantic and tripping over their toes. She never shouted; she just had a calm precise expectation that what she wants will materialise—somehow, somewhere, preferably before she finishes her sentence, and if it doesn’t, well that’s a you problem, go find another job. The pressure doesn’t come from what she says. It comes from what she doesn’t. it’s all accompanied by a pause, a look and that a failure just means you need to update your CV once again.