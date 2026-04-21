GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway lead glamorous red carpet return

The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on April 30, 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US actress Meryl Streep, British actress Emily Blunt, US actor Stanley Tucci and US actress Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
US actress Meryl Streep, British actress Emily Blunt, US actor Stanley Tucci and US actress Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
AFP-ANGELA WEISS

Move over, florals. This is actually groundbreaking.

On a sharp Monday night at Lincoln Center, the return of Miranda Priestly signaled the sequel. The world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada turned out to be quite the sartorial dream, indeed.

Two decades after the raging success of the original film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, glided back into the spotlight.

Anne Hathaway, a vision in red

If you thought Anne Hathaway had retired her method-dressing era, think again. Dressed in custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, she wore a red satin moment, The look was precise, bordering on surgical. The tea-length hem gave her open-toe heels breathing room (and relevance).

The rest of the cast

The veterans, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, and Christian Siriano—brought polish, precision, and just enough drama. Then came the new guard. Simone Ashley stepped in.

The takeover

It began in New York, and it has already circled the globe, Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, draped in Schiaparelli, Valentino, and, of course, Prada. A far cry from the original film’s era, when, as Meryl Streep once admitted to Greta Gerwig, designers were too intimidated by Anna Wintour to get involved.

Set twenty years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows a legendary but aging Miranda Priestly as she fights to keep Runway relevant in a dying print landscape and a ruthless digital age.

The power dynamic shifts as Miranda is forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a formidable high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate with the advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs to survive. Caught in the middle of this high-stakes corporate warfare is Andy Sachs, who finds herself drawn back into Miranda's orbit to either save her former mentor or finally write the tell-all exposé that could end the Priestly era for good

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lady Gaga & Doechii

Gaga & Doechii receive mixed reactions to DWP2 song

2m read
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Fans spot error in Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

6m read
Anna Wintour & Meryl Streep

Anna Wintour meets Meryl Streep for new collab

2m read
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 new trailer out

2m read