The power dynamic shifts as Miranda is forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a formidable high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate with the advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs to survive. Caught in the middle of this high-stakes corporate warfare is Andy Sachs, who finds herself drawn back into Miranda's orbit to either save her former mentor or finally write the tell-all exposé that could end the Priestly era for good