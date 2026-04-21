The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on April 30, 2026
Move over, florals. This is actually groundbreaking.
On a sharp Monday night at Lincoln Center, the return of Miranda Priestly signaled the sequel. The world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada turned out to be quite the sartorial dream, indeed.
Two decades after the raging success of the original film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, glided back into the spotlight.
If you thought Anne Hathaway had retired her method-dressing era, think again. Dressed in custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, she wore a red satin moment, The look was precise, bordering on surgical. The tea-length hem gave her open-toe heels breathing room (and relevance).
The veterans, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, and Christian Siriano—brought polish, precision, and just enough drama. Then came the new guard. Simone Ashley stepped in.
It began in New York, and it has already circled the globe, Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, draped in Schiaparelli, Valentino, and, of course, Prada. A far cry from the original film’s era, when, as Meryl Streep once admitted to Greta Gerwig, designers were too intimidated by Anna Wintour to get involved.
Set twenty years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows a legendary but aging Miranda Priestly as she fights to keep Runway relevant in a dying print landscape and a ruthless digital age.
The power dynamic shifts as Miranda is forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a formidable high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate with the advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs to survive. Caught in the middle of this high-stakes corporate warfare is Andy Sachs, who finds herself drawn back into Miranda's orbit to either save her former mentor or finally write the tell-all exposé that could end the Priestly era for good