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From Viral ‘Inshallah’ Quote to Quran gift: Anne Hathaway’s faith-inspired fan encounter at Prada 2 premiere

Actress’s red carpet interaction follows viral “Inshallah” moment online

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.
Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.
AFP-DAVE KOTINSKY

Dubai: Anne Hathaway's "Inshallah" moment just got a sequel of its own.

Days after a clip of the actress using the Arabic phrase went viral, Hathaway was seen accepting a copy of the Quran from a fan during the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The exchange was caught on video and has since been making the rounds online.

In the clip, a fan approaches Hathaway on the red carpet and hands her the book, explaining the gesture directly.

"I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video where you said 'Inshallah'," the fan is heard saying. Hathaway smiles, accepts the gift and responds warmly.

"Thank you so much. That's very kind," she says, nodding as the fan encourages her to read it.

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The moment quickly picked up traction on social media, connecting back to the interview that started it all. Speaking to People magazine about ageing, motherhood and her hopes for the future, Hathaway had said: "I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so." The natural, unforced way she used the phrase drew millions of views and a wave of praise online.

The fan exchange at the premiere has added a new chapter to the conversation, with reactions ranging from those who found it a genuinely touching gesture to others debating the broader context.

Hathaway has not commented publicly on either moment.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives nearly two decades after the 2006 original, which earned USD 326 million worldwide and turned Hathaway into a global name through her role as Andy Sachs. The sequel reunites director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna with producer Wendy Finerman, and brings back Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman alongside a new cast that includes Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet.

The film releases on 30 April 2026 in the UAE.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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