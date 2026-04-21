From ‘Inshallah’ to ‘the chill,’ Hathaway shares a new outlook on growing older
Dubai: Anne Hathaway casually used the word “Inshallah” during a recent interview, and the moment quickly caught the internet’s attention.
In a video shared by People magazine, Hathaway spoke about her hopes for the future, saying, “I want to live a long, healthy life—Inshallah, I hope so.”
The brief remark stood out, especially as clips began circulating on X, where many users said they had to replay it to make sure they heard her correctly.
The reaction online was mixed but largely curious. Some users were surprised to hear the phrase, while others appreciated how naturally it was used. A few even pointed out that her pronunciation and timing suggested she understood its meaning and context, rather than using it casually or incorrectly.
The moment gained more traction because it comes at a time when similar phrases are unexpectedly in the spotlight online, sparking wider conversations about language, culture, and how commonly used expressions travel across different communities.
Beyond the viral snippet, Hathaway’s interview focused on her reflections on turning 40. She spoke about how age has given her perspective, particularly the ability to look back at past decisions and assess whether they’ve paid off, and whether she wants to continue making the same choices.
She also said she now better understands the phrase “take it with a grain of salt,” adding that she has learned to value staying calm and not overreacting to everything, what she described as appreciating “the chill.”
One of her more striking observations was about aging itself. Hathaway said people can either fear getting older or fear dying young, framing age as something to embrace rather than resist.
She added that she approaches this stage of life with curiosity, noting that uncertainty doesn’t go away with age. Whether you’re young or older, she said, you never fully know what’s coming next and that’s something she has come to accept.