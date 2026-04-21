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Anne Hathaway’s ‘Inshallah’ moment goes viral as she reflects on aging, faith and embracing the unknown

From ‘Inshallah’ to ‘the chill,’ Hathaway shares a new outlook on growing older

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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US actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
US actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
AFP-ANGELA WEISS

Dubai: Anne Hathaway casually used the word “Inshallah” during a recent interview, and the moment quickly caught the internet’s attention.

In a video shared by People magazine, Hathaway spoke about her hopes for the future, saying, “I want to live a long, healthy life—Inshallah, I hope so.”

The brief remark stood out, especially as clips began circulating on X, where many users said they had to replay it to make sure they heard her correctly.

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The reaction online was mixed but largely curious. Some users were surprised to hear the phrase, while others appreciated how naturally it was used. A few even pointed out that her pronunciation and timing suggested she understood its meaning and context, rather than using it casually or incorrectly.

The moment gained more traction because it comes at a time when similar phrases are unexpectedly in the spotlight online, sparking wider conversations about language, culture, and how commonly used expressions travel across different communities.

Beyond the viral snippet, Hathaway’s interview focused on her reflections on turning 40. She spoke about how age has given her perspective, particularly the ability to look back at past decisions and assess whether they’ve paid off, and whether she wants to continue making the same choices.

She also said she now better understands the phrase “take it with a grain of salt,” adding that she has learned to value staying calm and not overreacting to everything, what she described as appreciating “the chill.”

One of her more striking observations was about aging itself. Hathaway said people can either fear getting older or fear dying young, framing age as something to embrace rather than resist.

She added that she approaches this stage of life with curiosity, noting that uncertainty doesn’t go away with age. Whether you’re young or older, she said, you never fully know what’s coming next and that’s something she has come to accept.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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