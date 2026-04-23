The Devil Wears Prada revival brews viral coffee trend: What would Miranda order?

Over the years, the film has become a cult favorite among audiences
Nearly two decades after its release, The Devil Wears Prada continues to hold a strong place in pop culture, with its characters, fashion moments and memorable lines still widely referenced online.
Released in 2006, the film follows the story of Andy Sachs, a young journalist who unexpectedly lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine. She soon finds herself working for the demanding editor Miranda Priestly, navigating the intense and often intimidating world of high fashion.
The film stars Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, a role that earned Streep an Academy Award nomination. The cast also includes Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
Over the years, the film has become widely recognised for its portrayal of the fashion industry and for several iconic scenes that continue to circulate on social media. One of the most frequently referenced moments is Miranda Priestly’s “cerulean” speech, which explains how fashion trends influence everyday clothing choices.
Beyond the storyline, the film has also remained popular for its fashion influence, with many viewers revisiting the movie for its wardrobe, characters and sharp dialogue.
Interest in the film has recently resurfaced as anticipation builds for the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 1.
The renewed attention has also inspired several online references and brand tie-ins. For example, Starbucks recently shared character-inspired coffee orders imagining what drinks characters such as Miranda, Andy, Nigel and Emily might choose. Starbucks has shared a series of character-inspired coffee orders referencing the film The Devil Wears Prada ahead of the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The drinks are inspired by several characters from the story, including Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Nigel and Emily, imagining what their coffee orders might look like.
One of the examples includes “Miranda’s Signature Order”, described as a hot latte with an extra shot of espresso. Another references the film’s main character with “Andy’s Oatmilk Cappuccino”.
Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada follows the story of a young journalist who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine, only to find herself working for a demanding editor in the fast-paced world of fashion publishing.
The film stars Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as the powerful editor Miranda Priestly. The cast also includes Emily Blunt as Miranda’s sharp-tongued assistant Emily and Stanley Tucci as Nigel, a fashion editor who becomes one of Andy’s key allies.
Over the years, the film has become a cult favorite among audiences and fashion fans alike, with several scenes and quotes continuing to circulate widely on social media.