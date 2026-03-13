The trailer confirms we’re revisiting the tropes that made the first film a phenomenon
When we last saw Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), she was marching away from the trite, scathing Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep). Times and fashion has changed much since then, and as the new trailer to The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows, Miranda is as scathing as ever, perhaps a little too much on the nose as some fans have noted, and Andy is ready for a new round of insults…sorry, we mean fashion endeavours.
In the nearly three-minute clip, Runway editor-in-chief Priestly shows up at Andy’s house and delivers a round of instructions. “Pull yourself together. We have work to do, and by we I mean you,” she tells her.
The trailer confirms we’re revisiting the classic tropes that made the franchise a cult phenomenon: Miranda is back to her acidic best regarding "suitable" models, while Andy is predictably racing across town again. Can this girl ever just live a peaceful life?
However, Priestley’s new rival isn't some fresh-faced intern. It’s the one and only Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). Now a high-powered exec at a luxury conglomerate, Emily holds the purse strings and the ad dollars that Miranda desperately needs to stay solvent. Oh, how the tables have turned.
When can we watch? Clear your calendars for May 1, 2026. The film is already in post-production, so start prepping your outfits now.
Who’s back? Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Bluntare all returning. We're also getting more of the iconic Stanley Tucci, plus Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.
Who’s out? In a move that will surprise absolutely no one who has seen a Nate is the true villain TikTok, Adrian Grenier is not returning. Looks like Nate finally grilled his last grilled cheese.
The new members: The guest list is stacked. We’re talking Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and B.J. Novak.
Internet favourites: Keep an eye out for model/TikTok king Calum Harper and Chicken Shop Date legend Amelia Dimoldenberg, who have both been spotted on set.
It’s been twenty years since the original film raked in nearly $500 million and taught us that 'groundbreaking' florals are a myth. Can Miranda survive a world of influencers and algorithms? That’s all.