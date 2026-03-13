When we last saw Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), she was marching away from the trite, scathing Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep). Times and fashion has changed much since then, and as the new trailer to The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows, Miranda is as scathing as ever, perhaps a little too much on the nose as some fans have noted, and Andy is ready for a new round of insults…sorry, we mean fashion endeavours.