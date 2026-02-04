Dubai steps into The Devil Wears Prada sequel universe with a fashionable cameo

Styled by Molly Rogers, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs is seen with the Imperial Silver Clutch, custom-made for the film, while Streep’s ice-cold Miranda Priestly grips the Louvre Abu Dhabi Bag, created as part of an upcoming collaboration with the iconic museum. For Paulon, seeing her designs land in one of fashion’s most legendary film franchises was overwhelming. “I flew to New York and hand delivered the bags myself,” she told Vogue Arabia. “After that, it’s completely out of your control. I woke up one morning and my Instagram was suddenly going crazy.”