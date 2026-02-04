Dubai steps into The Devil Wears Prada sequel universe with a fashionable cameo

The new film will be out in May, this year
Fashion has officially clocked back in, and yes, it’s wearing Prada. We barely had time to recover from The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer before eagle-eyed fans spotted something else: Handbags from Dubai-based luxury label Dellaluna by Silvia Paulon, carried on screen by none other than Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
Styled by Molly Rogers, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs is seen with the Imperial Silver Clutch, custom-made for the film, while Streep’s ice-cold Miranda Priestly grips the Louvre Abu Dhabi Bag, created as part of an upcoming collaboration with the iconic museum. For Paulon, seeing her designs land in one of fashion’s most legendary film franchises was overwhelming. “I flew to New York and hand delivered the bags myself,” she told Vogue Arabia. “After that, it’s completely out of your control. I woke up one morning and my Instagram was suddenly going crazy.”
All this buzz comes as 20th Century Studios officially unveiled the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult classic. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit cinemas on May 1, bringing back the original dream (or nightmare) team: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel Kipling.
Fashion was the main character in the film. The costume design was led by Patricia Field, who assembled a wardrobe of over 100 outfits drawn from top fashion houses and carefully sourced pieces to give each character a distinct visual identity.
At the centre was Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, whose wardrobe communicated authority, wealth, and an almost icy command. Field drew on archival pieces and worked with designers like Donna Karan to build looks that felt tailored. Priestly’s signature came from a mix of high-end menswear and statement outerwear, often in muted monochromes, and was anchored by her impeccable white hair. That's all, indeed.
In contrast, Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs begins the film with a deliberately uninspired wardrobe, ill-fitting sweaters and shapeless pieces that visually underline her outsider status in the fashion world. As Andy becomes more obsessed in Runway magazine’s culture, and a lot more confident while...being run down by Priestly, her looks turn innto bold designer staples from Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino, with pieces like Chanel thigh-high boots and a velvet Chanel coat during a key social event.
Supporting characters also wear looks that reflected their style. Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton opts for edgier, fashion-forward pieces, while Stanley Tucci’s Nigel combines sophistication with creative flair, grounding the film’s aesthetic in real runway-level style.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox