Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder says ‘fraud’ left him in eight-figure debt: 'Had to sell everything'

He recalled having to sell most of his assets, while Reed took the lead in negotiating their way out of the failed deal. The experience marked a dramatic turn for the actor, who said he could otherwise have been “retiring off of one of the biggest TV shows in the world.” "Eight figures is a hard hole to climb out of,” he explained. “But Nikki and I did it. You know, she really negotiated us out of this deal but we sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything.”