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Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder says ‘fraud’ left him in eight-figure debt: 'Had to sell everything'

He said that he survived the crisis, due to his wife Nikki Reed

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Ian Somerhalder rose to fame due to the popularity of The Vampire Diaries
Ian Somerhalder rose to fame due to the popularity of The Vampire Diaries
AFP-JESSE GRANT

For Ian Somerhalder, a failed business venture came at a steep personal and financial cost, nearly wiping out the financial security he had built during his Hollywood career. The actor revealed that the setback left him in an 'eight-figure hole,' a crisis he said he survived with the support and determination of his wife, Nikki Reed.

The difficulties began after Somerhalder shifted his focus from acting to a clean energy startup that ultimately collapsed. Speaking to E! News, he said, “I left an insanely lucrative career in television after financial upheaval from building a business that I didn’t build properly. And due to fraud, it put my wife and I into an eight-figure hole.”

He recalled having to sell most of his assets, while Reed took the lead in negotiating their way out of the failed deal. The experience marked a dramatic turn for the actor, who said he could otherwise have been “retiring off of one of the biggest TV shows in the world.” "Eight figures is a hard hole to climb out of,” he explained. “But Nikki and I did it. You know, she really negotiated us out of this deal but we sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything.”

Since then, Somerhalder has adopted a more measured approach to business. Alongside the success of Brother's Bond Bourbon, he and Reed have also launched The Absorption Company, a supplements brand built around what they describe as “proprietary game-changing technology.” After years of rebuilding, the couple now appears to be entering a more stable chapter professionally and financially.

Ian Somerhalder’s path to becoming a household name was paved with high-profile television roles that defined different eras of the 2000s and 2010s. While he is now largely retired from acting to focus on his business ventures and environmental activism, his legacy remains tied to the 'Damon Salvatore' legacy, where he played a brooding, murderous vampire, who finally redeems himself over the course of eight years.

The Damon Salvatore method

Somerhalder turned the character into the show's magnetic centre, as he worked with renowned acting coach Ivana Chubbuck to define Damon as a man with 'ill intentions but for righteous reasons.' And so, he played Damon not as a standard villain, but as someone who truly believed his dangerous actions were necessary for the people he loved. Of course, somehow Somerhalder's charm and wit as Damon was so overpowering, that he became the character that fans would defend, regardless of his actions.

This was, after all, a character who snapped necks in blind rage and made catastrophically impulsive decisions on a regular basis, but he redeemed himself eventually, looked impossibly good alongside lead star Nina Dobrev, and television logic has always been wonderfully selective.

Moreover, Somerhalder brought such a wicked sense of fun to the show that usually was steeped in heavy drama. His one-liners are still quoted throughout the TVD fandoms, and his chemistry with Nina Dobrev's Elena powered the show through, to the point that 'Delena' is still considered one of the most popular ships in television today.

Breakthrough and previous roles

Before The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder was already a recognisable face in television and film:

  • Lost (2004–2010): This was his massive breakthrough. As Boone Carlyle, he was the first major character to be killed off in the series. Despite his early exit, he remained a fan favorite and returned for several guest appearances, including the series finale.

  • Young Americans (2000): One of his earliest major TV roles was in this Dawson’s Creek spin-off, where he played Hamilton Fleming.

  • The Rules of Attraction (2002): He showcased his range in this dark comedy-drama film, playing Paul Denton.

  • Smallville (2004): He had a memorable six-episode arc as Adam Knight, a character shrouded in mystery.

Life after The Vampire Diaries

After eight seasons of TVD, Somerhalder’s popularity shifted from teen star to activist.

  • V Wars (2019): He made a brief return to the vampire genre, both starring in and executive producing this Netflix series as Dr. Luther Swann.

  • Environmentalism: He became a leading voice in regenerative agriculture, executive producing documentaries like Kiss the Ground and Common Ground.

  • Convention circuit: Even in 2026, he remains a titan of the fan convention circuit, recently appearing at Salvatore Con and other international events where his connection with the Vampire Diaries fandom continues to drive high engagement.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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