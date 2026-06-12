Actor Emma Brain received her Golden Visa under the specialised talent category after securing support from Dubai's cultural authorities. "So the Talent golden Visa, is for people with specialised talents. So mine is under Actor,” she says. As a freelancer, she is realistic about the realities of working in the creative industries. While there’s always uncertainty, she does say that having the Golden Visa means she can leave for an extended length of time. “And it also gives me a little bit more financial savings because I don’t have to pay for a new Visa every two years,” she says.