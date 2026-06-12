UAE entrepreneurs, creatives and students share how the Golden Visa has helped them
Dubai-based Jennifer Blandos, an entrepreneur building health tech, never really thought about leaving the UAE. She is self-sufficient, built her own business and bought her own home in 2015, and then acquired the Golden Visa in 2024, after the 1 Billion Followers Summit.
As a single mother, it made a difference for her children, as it reduced the stress around the constant paperwork and administration. “My son has graduated abroad and he is now able to come back freely,” she explains. “I’m able to give my children that access and stability, which I didn’t have before.”
The UAE is home for her, as she says. “We wouldn’t know where else to go.”
It’s a sentiment that is echoed in different ways by many Golden Visa holders. Some are graduates planning their careers. Others are entrepreneurs launching companies. A few are creatives, recognised for their contributions, or parents thinking about the next generation. Regardless, the visa does offer a sense of permanence.
While the practical benefits are clear, Golden Visa holders say its biggest impact is often psychological. It allows them to think further ahead, make bigger commitments and put down deeper roots in a country many already call home.
For Uma Maheshwari, who received her Golden Visa after graduating with First Class Honours from Middlesex University Dubai, the visa transformed the way she thinks about her future. As she says, she can plan life without constantly worrying about what comes next. "It means having the confidence to build a career and grow personally. As someone who grew up and started working here, the UAE feels like the place where my life has taken shape and where I imagine a long-term future."
Like many young professionals, she once viewed long-term plans through the lens of visa renewals. Now, her focus has shifted towards growth. “Before receiving it, there was always a sense that long-term plans depended on the next visa renewal. The Golden Visa has made me think less about leaving and more about how I can continue building my life here. It has also made me more confident about pursuing my master’s degree in the UAE, because I can plan my education and career with a longer-term view."
The added security has encouraged her to think more boldly about the future. Long-term planning begins to feel more realistic. As she says, when you feel secure in where you live, you become more open to taking thoughtful risks, whether than means changing direction professionally, or investing in your skills. “It does not remove all uncertainty, but it gives a stronger foundation to make those decisions."
For entrepreneurs, this kind of steadiness often translates into something tangible: The confidence to invest, hire and expand.
Maréva Koulamallah, founder and CEO of Marevak Consulting, sees this form of predictability as the foundation that makes those decisions possible. “It also means having the confidence to make meaningful long-term financial commitments, knowing they are protected within a well-structured and reliable system.”
The Golden Visa has strengthened her commitment to remaining connected to the UAE for years to come. As she says, it provides a sense of flexibility, allowing her to spend time abroad when necessary, while maintaining strong ties to the country. “Regardless of any potential future relocation, I would always seek to preserve my connection to the UAE and maintain a presence here."
She says that while running a business is challenging anywhere in the world, the UAE's evolving ecosystem does help harbour sense of confidence. “I do feel supported by a responsive system and a dynamic, engaged community.” She also points to the government's support during challenging periods, which helps cement trust. "Additionally, recent efforts by the authorities to facilitate the safe return of residents and Golden Visa holders during challenging circumstances demonstrated a strong commitment to public well-being. Such actions contribute to a sense of trust and institutional reliability."
This confidence extends to future ventures. Koulamallah notes that she has approached life with a mindset of embracing risks, and sees them as opportunities, and she believes growth comes from exploring new possibilities. “In this regard, the UAE provides a highly supportive environment that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation. If I were to launch a new venture today, the UAE would be my preferred choice, reflecting my confidence in the country’s stability, infrastructure, and forward-looking ecosystem, even amid broader regional dynamics."
As far as taking risks, I have started my own business after getting the golden visa and it was a bit of a career switch from an in-house PR role...
Entrepreneur and consultant Anna Ivanova-Galitsina, shares a similar perspective. For her, the Golden Visa has effectively removed the question mark over where she plans to build her business. It gave her a timeframe, when she can definitely be in UAE and run her business. “Having looked around at other possible locations, I weighed that UAE is best for me during these 10 years. So unless something completely unexpected happens, some very lucrative offer from another country or a family matter, I plan to remain here without relocation for the duration of my golden visa."
At a time when uncertainty is shaping business decisions around the globe, she says the long-term residency provides a valuable anchor.
It gives as much permanence as we can hope for in our uncertain times filled with regional hostilities,” she says. "Plus, I am a creative and a consultant - areas where stability isn't strong even in peaceful times."
One of the less discussed benefits of the Golden Visa is flexibility.
For globally mobile professionals, the ability to spend extended periods outside the UAE without jeopardising residency status can be a significant advantage. "I often travel and can do my work remotely. So I very much appreciate that the Golden visa doesn't have hard rules about the amount of days per year I need to spend in the country," says Galitsina.
The security of having a long-term base also gave her the confidence to take a major professional leap. "As far as taking risks, yes I have started my own business after getting the golden visa and it was a bit of a career switch from an in-house PR role.”
Others describe the impact more in terms of lifestyle freedom than long-term planning. As Chandan Soojitra explains, “It’s made the UAE feel like home. It has given us the freedom in the sense that a job does not dictate if we can stay or have to leave the country, more freedom and flexibility to refuse opportunities whether work or business. It also gives you the time to pause, if required.”
For creatives, the Golden Visa carries another dimension: Acknowledgement.
Actor Emma Brain received her Golden Visa under the specialised talent category after securing support from Dubai's cultural authorities. "So the Talent golden Visa, is for people with specialised talents. So mine is under Actor,” she says. As a freelancer, she is realistic about the realities of working in the creative industries. While there’s always uncertainty, she does say that having the Golden Visa means she can leave for an extended length of time. “And it also gives me a little bit more financial savings because I don’t have to pay for a new Visa every two years,” she says.
She does note that it does feel rewarding to be recognised and to be given the Golden Visa based on the work that she has done in the past two decades in the UAE.