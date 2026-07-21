Pakistani-born physician elected to lead US religious freedom panel

Asif Mahmood vows to defend freedom of belief after unanimous election as USCIRF chair
Washington: Pakistani-American physician and human rights advocate Dr Asif Mahmood has been unanimously elected chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), becoming the first South Asian to lead the bipartisan federal body that advises the US government on religious freedom around the world.
The commission announced Monday that Mahmood would serve as chair for the 2026-27 term, alongside CeCe Heil, who was elected vice chair.
USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan commission established by the US Congress to monitor religious freedom globally and make policy recommendations to the US president, secretary of state and Congress.
Accepting the position, Mahmood described his appointment as a milestone in a journey that began in rural Pakistan.
“It is a remarkable journey — from a small rural village in Pakistan to leading one of the world’s foremost bodies dedicated to defending freedom of religion or belief and shaping US foreign policy in accordance with human rights globally,” he said in a statement released by USCIRF.
He added: “My commitment is to advocate for the rights of every person: those of all faiths and those who choose no faith at all. Together, let us work toward a world where freedom of religion or belief, mutual respect, human dignity, and peaceful coexistence are protected for everyone.”
Mahmood, a practising pulmonologist, human rights advocate and philanthropist, previously served as USCIRF’s vice chair. He was first appointed to the commission in 2024 by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and was reappointed earlier this year for a second term running until May 2028.
According to USCIRF, Mahmood has been involved in humanitarian work in conflict-affected regions, including Ethiopia’s Tigray region. He also serves on the Medical Board of California, where he advocates for patients’ rights and broader access to healthcare.
Speaking after his reappointment earlier this year, Mahmood said he was the first Pakistani, first Muslim and first Asian American to serve consecutive terms on the commission.
Founded in 1998 under legislation signed by then-President Bill Clinton, USCIRF consists of nine commissioners appointed by the US president and congressional leaders from both major political parties. Although its recommendations are not binding, the commission’s annual reports are closely watched because they influence US policy debates on religious freedom and human rights.
Beyond his work on USCIRF, Mahmood has also been active in US politics. He was the Democratic Party’s candidate for California’s 40th Congressional District in 2022 and previously contested the California insurance commissioner election in 2018.
Originally from Kharian in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Mahmood studied medicine at Sindh Medical College before moving to the United States, where he completed postgraduate medical training in Kentucky and New York. He currently lives in California and continues to practise as a pulmonologist while serving on the Medical Board of California.