But eventually, Frankie nuzzles her way out, because treats are hard to resist. We get a few glimpses of a black fluff, before she dives right back in. A cheery Ehsani, who has set up a little home for the rabbit living in her room, shares the story of Frankie, her current foster. “She has come from Ras Al Khaimah. She was in a farm. We thought that she would need to be in a home environment. She is one of the many fosters that I have helped pick up,” she says. At that point Frankie jumps out, before running back in.