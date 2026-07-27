It was Oddie's second career that many will remember just as fondly. He went on to become one of the BBC's most recognisable natural history presenters, fronting long-running series including Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Birding With Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild. Away from the screen, he was an outspoken advocate for conservation, using his public profile to campaign for the protection of British wildlife and habitats long before environmental broadcasting became mainstream.