The Goodies star and Springwatch presenter leaves behind decades-long conservation legacy
Dubai: Bill Oddie, the comedian, broadcaster and passionate conservationist who spent decades introducing British audiences to their own back gardens, has died at the age of 85.
His agent, David Foster, confirmed that Oddie passed away on Saturday. In a statement shared with British media, Foster described him as the nation's best-loved birdwatcher, adding that recognition was never what Oddie valued most about his career.
Oddie's career began at Cambridge University, where he performed with the Footlights comedy troupe, a production popular enough to transfer to London's West End and later Broadway in 1964. He went on to write for the satirical BBC series That Was The Week That Was, before finding household fame in the 1970s as part of The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. The trio's anarchic sketch show became one of British television's defining comedies of the decade.
It was Oddie's second career that many will remember just as fondly. He went on to become one of the BBC's most recognisable natural history presenters, fronting long-running series including Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Birding With Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild. Away from the screen, he was an outspoken advocate for conservation, using his public profile to campaign for the protection of British wildlife and habitats long before environmental broadcasting became mainstream.
Foster's statement described Oddie as a multi-talented figure: a broadcaster, comedian, writer, musician and campaigner, whose real legacy lay in conservation rather than fame. He said Oddie had spent his life encouraging others to value and protect the natural world, and that his contribution to conservation would not be forgotten. Foster, who represented Oddie for many years, called him a close friend and said he would miss him deeply.
Oddie is survived by his wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, who have asked to be given privacy at this time. In his later years, Oddie spoke candidly about his own struggles with mental health, using his platform to encourage similar openness in others.
No cause of death has been given.