Summer holidays - making memories, not just passing time

My summer vacations were action-packed. There were swimming lessons and skating classes that taught perseverance and confidence. My mother patiently introduced me to the joys of cooking and baking, lessons that continue to serve me decades later. Equally memorable were the hours spent with my father, who was a gifted storyteller. He would narrate historical events with such passion and vivid detail that history came alive before my eyes. Through these conversations, he nurtured my curiosity, sharpened my thinking, and introduced me to the art of rhetoric and repartee - the ability to reason, converse, debate, and appreciate the power of words.