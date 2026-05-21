Publsh Media Group, Vivenda sign exclusive UAE-Europe media partnership

Deal will see the two companies collaborate on out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities
Dubai: Publsh Media Group has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with Vivenda Group to expand both companies’ premium media portfolios across the UAE, Italy and Spain.
The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities targeting brands seeking visibility in high-profile locations across the three markets.
Under the partnership, Publsh Media Group’s flagship destination, J1 Beach, will be exclusively represented by Vivenda in Italy and Spain. The arrangement is aimed at giving European brands access to advertising opportunities at the Dubai beachfront destination.
In return, Publsh Media Group will exclusively represent Vivenda’s portfolio in the UAE, including advertising assets across Rome, Milan and other European cities, allowing UAE-based brands to access premium locations in Europe.
Sagar Chotrani, co-founder and chief executive of Publsh Media Group, described the agreement as part of the company’s strategy to expand internationally.
“This partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to build a truly global ecosystem of premium media experiences,” Chotrani said.
He added that Vivenda’s portfolio offered access to affluent audiences in prominent European locations. Kushal Desai, co-founder and managing director of Publsh Media Group, said the collaboration would create a link between advertisers in the UAE, Italy and Spain.
“By joining forces, we’re creating a powerful bridge between the UAE, Italy and Spain – giving brands seamless access to world-class visibility across three of the world’s most influential markets,” Desai said.
Founded in 2006, Vivenda operates premium advertising placements across Italy and Europe, including sites in Rome and Milan.
Luca Maurogiovanni, chairman of Vivenda Group, said the partnership would allow the company to expand its presence into the UAE market.
“Partnering with Publsh Media Group allows us to extend that same level of excellence to the UAE, a market defined by innovation, luxury, and global ambition,” Maurogiovanni said.
The companies said the agreement is intended to expand their international reach and strengthen luxury-focused OOH advertising offerings for global brands.