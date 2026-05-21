GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Publsh Media Group, Vivenda sign exclusive UAE-Europe media partnership

Deal will see the two companies collaborate on out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
From Left To Right: Sagar Chotrani, Luca Maurogiovanni, Kushal Desai
From Left To Right: Sagar Chotrani, Luca Maurogiovanni, Kushal Desai
Supplied

Dubai: Publsh Media Group has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with Vivenda Group to expand both companies’ premium media portfolios across the UAE, Italy and Spain.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities targeting brands seeking visibility in high-profile locations across the three markets.

Under the partnership, Publsh Media Group’s flagship destination, J1 Beach, will be exclusively represented by Vivenda in Italy and Spain. The arrangement is aimed at giving European brands access to advertising opportunities at the Dubai beachfront destination.

In return, Publsh Media Group will exclusively represent Vivenda’s portfolio in the UAE, including advertising assets across Rome, Milan and other European cities, allowing UAE-based brands to access premium locations in Europe.

Sagar Chotrani, co-founder and chief executive of Publsh Media Group, described the agreement as part of the company’s strategy to expand internationally.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to build a truly global ecosystem of premium media experiences,” Chotrani said.

He added that Vivenda’s portfolio offered access to affluent audiences in prominent European locations. Kushal Desai, co-founder and managing director of Publsh Media Group, said the collaboration would create a link between advertisers in the UAE, Italy and Spain.

'Powerful bridge'

“By joining forces, we’re creating a powerful bridge between the UAE, Italy and Spain – giving brands seamless access to world-class visibility across three of the world’s most influential markets,” Desai said.

Founded in 2006, Vivenda operates premium advertising placements across Italy and Europe, including sites in Rome and Milan.

Luca Maurogiovanni, chairman of Vivenda Group, said the partnership would allow the company to expand its presence into the UAE market.

“Partnering with Publsh Media Group allows us to extend that same level of excellence to the UAE, a market defined by innovation, luxury, and global ambition,” Maurogiovanni said.

The companies said the agreement is intended to expand their international reach and strengthen luxury-focused OOH advertising offerings for global brands.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Media

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Publsh Group scoops Real Estate PR Agency of the Year

Publsh Group scoops Real Estate PR Agency of the Year

1m read
The Left’s decline has been long and steady rather than sudden.

Left parties lose last state stronghold as Kerala falls

3m read
Pakistan passport services remained suspended in the UAE and elsewhere in teh world since April 29

Pakistan passport services halted worldwide, no updates

2m read
Ian Somerhalder rose to fame due to the popularity of The Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder on debt crisis

3m read