Publsh Media Group, Vivenda sign exclusive UAE-Europe media partnership

He added that Vivenda’s portfolio offered access to affluent audiences in prominent European locations. Kushal Desai, co-founder and managing director of Publsh Media Group, said the collaboration would create a link between advertisers in the UAE, Italy and Spain.

Under the partnership, Publsh Media Group’s flagship destination, J1 Beach, will be exclusively represented by Vivenda in Italy and Spain. The arrangement is aimed at giving European brands access to advertising opportunities at the Dubai beachfront destination.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities targeting brands seeking visibility in high-profile locations across the three markets.

“Partnering with Publsh Media Group allows us to extend that same level of excellence to the UAE, a market defined by innovation, luxury, and global ambition,” Maurogiovanni said.

Luca Maurogiovanni, chairman of Vivenda Group, said the partnership would allow the company to expand its presence into the UAE market.

“By joining forces, we’re creating a powerful bridge between the UAE, Italy and Spain – giving brands seamless access to world-class visibility across three of the world’s most influential markets,” Desai said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.