Publsh Group scoops Real Estate PR Agency of the Year at Gulf Business Real Estate Summit 2026

The summit highlighted the region’s rise as a hub for capital and innovation
Dubai: Publsh Group has been named Real Estate PR Agency of the Year at the prestigious Gulf Business Real Estate Summit & Awards 2026, hosted at the glamorous Palazzo Versace Dubai.
The award recognised the agency’s significant market impact, celebrating its role in shaping communications across one of the region’s fastest growing and most globally watched sectors.
Bringing together the GCC’s leading developers, real estate firms, architects, proptech innovators, and industry decision makers, the ceremony honoured the companies and individuals defining the future of the built environment.
The summit also underscored the region’s position as a magnet for global capital and a hub for large-scale urban transformation, sustainability leadership, and next-generation development.
Reflecting on the win, Publsh Group’s co-founders highlighted the significance of the recognition and the ambition driving the agency forward.
“Most industries can survive on hype for a while, real estate can’t. In this space perception directly influences trust, credibility and people’s willingness to invest and that understanding sits at the core of how we operate,” said Kushal Desai, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Publsh Group.
“When we built this team, we didn’t just look for talent – we looked for people who care deeply about the work. Different cultures, different perspectives, but a shared passion for the industry. The region’s real estate sector is at an extraordinary inflection point, and we’re proud to tell its most important stories at the highest level,” added Sagar Chotrani, Co-Founder & CEO, Publsh Group.