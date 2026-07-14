Sicily and its surrounding islands did some of the heaviest lifting. Favignana, part of the Aegadian Islands and known locally as Goat Island, is widely believed to be the real island Homer described as the place where Odysseus and his crew rested and restocked supplies before their encounter with the Cyclops. Its jagged coves and turquoise water were used for naval manoeuvres, a shipwreck sequence and tense beach landings.