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Indian actress Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend’s death at her home: ‘No time or space to grieve’

Star highlights fragile mental health, asks public to choose kindness amid tragedy

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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According to police, Vaishak (right) had been staying at the apartment for about a week with Thapanda's knowledge while she was away
According to police, Vaishak (right) had been staying at the apartment for about a week with Thapanda's knowledge while she was away

South Indian actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Krishi Thapanda has spoken publicly following the death of her close friend and businessman Vaishak, who died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar.

According to police, Vaishak had been staying at the apartment for about a week with Krishi Thapanda’s knowledge while she was away.

Preliminary findings suggest he may have died by suicide while alone inside the apartment. Reports also indicate he had called Krishi the night before and allegedly expressed intent to take his own life.

In an emotional statement, Krishi said she is struggling to cope with the loss while also facing intense public scrutiny and speculation around the incident.

“I never imagined I would have to write something like this,” she said, adding that she was compelled to respond due to “immense pressure, constant speculation, and repeated questions.”

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‘I have lost someone very close to my heart’

Krishi described Vaishak as someone deeply important in her life, saying his death has left a painful void.

“In the middle of all this, I have lost someone who was very close to my heart… Losing him has created a void that words cannot describe,” she wrote.

She added that she is also dealing with personal emotional struggles while trying to process the tragedy.

Appeal for privacy amid media attention

The actress expressed concern over ongoing speculation and urged the media and public to allow the family and friends space to grieve.

She said repeated attempts to seek reactions were adding to the emotional distress, stressing that grieving individuals should not be forced to justify their pain.

“Please don’t turn someone’s death into news or entertainment,” she said, while thanking those who had shown support and kindness.

‘Please let us grieve in peace’

Krishi made a direct appeal for privacy for all those affected, including Vaishak’s family and friends.

“There is a family that has lost a son… Please give us the dignity and privacy we need to grieve in peace,” she wrote.

She also highlighted the emotional toll of constant questions and assumptions, urging sensitivity in reporting and conversation around the tragedy.

‘Please choose kindness’

Concluding her statement, Krishi spoke about mental health and the impact of public speculation during moments of grief.

“Mental health is very fragile. Grief is very fragile,” she wrote, urging people to avoid harmful assumptions and unnecessary commentary.

“If you can’t bring a smile to someone’s face, at least don’t be the reason for their tears,” she added.

How the incident unfolded

Police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation after Vaishak was found dead at Krishi Thapanda’s apartment on Thursday. Officials said Krishi was not present at the time of the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest Vaishak may have died by suicide while alone inside the apartment. Reports also indicate he had called Krishi the night before and allegedly expressed intent to take his own life.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and awaiting further forensic and procedural findings.

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