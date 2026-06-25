Bengaluru businessman found dead in Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda's flat

The deceased, identified as Vaishak Upadhyay, was found hanging at an apartment in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Wednesday night. Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and said no suicide note has been recovered. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Preliminary investigations indicate he had been battling depression and was facing personal and family problems. He had reportedly been living separately from his wife for nearly a month following marital disputes.

According to police, Vaishak had been staying at the apartment for about a week with Thapanda's knowledge while she was away, Indian media reports said.

Police said Thapanda later alerted his family after receiving the messages. When she returned to the apartment later that night, she found Vaishak dead and immediately informed the police.

Investigators said Vaishak contacted the actor shortly before the incident, sending messages indicating he was deeply distressed and intended to end his life. Thapanda reportedly tried to console him through calls and messages and urged him not to take any extreme step. During one of their final conversations, she even suggested they visit the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple together, to which he reportedly agreed.

HAL Police arrested Vaishak during the investigation and questioned him for several days before he was released. The Karnataka High Court later stayed further investigation against him.

Vaishak had earlier come under the police scanner in February in connection with a sensational extortion and threat-letter case involving businessman and advocate Aravind Reddy. Investigators had alleged that anonymous letters demanding an apology and Rs 6-7 crore were sent through a courier service, threatening serious consequences if the demands were not met.

Officers have recorded the actor's statement and collected the messages allegedly sent by Vaishak before his death. The body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.