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Palestinian police arrest beggar found driving $163,500 Range Rover

Beggar and his wife were detained after being stopped in Abu Dis near Jerusalem

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The suspect also owned a gold-plated iPhone 17 Pro Max, raising further questions about the source of his assets.
The suspect also owned a gold-plated iPhone 17 Pro Max, raising further questions about the source of his assets.
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Jerusalem: Palestinian police have arrested a beggar and his wife in the town of Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, after officers found them travelling in a luxury Range Rover valued at more than 500,000 shekels (about $163,500).

Police spokesman Brig Gen Loay Erziqat said preliminary investigations found that the suspect also owned a gold-plated iPhone 17 Pro Max, raising further questions about the source of his assets.

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Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine whether the suspect owns additional properties, bank accounts or other assets as part of efforts to establish the full extent of his movable and immovable wealth, Erziqat said.

Police said the suspect, his wife and the seized items had been taken into custody and referred to the competent authorities to complete legal proceedings.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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