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Man kills mother, grandmother and brother-in-law before dying by suicide in Bengaluru

Police are questioning neighbours and relatives as they investigate the shocking incident

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Illustrative image. Police are reconstructing the sequence of events after the incident in Bengaluru's Kottigepalya area.
Illustrative image. Police are reconstructing the sequence of events after the incident in Bengaluru's Kottigepalya area.
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Three members of a family were found dead at their home in Bengaluru's Kottigepalya area on Saturday morning, while the man suspected of the killings was later found dead in an apparent suicide, according to local media reports.

The incident took place near the Ayyappa Temple under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya Police Station.

Police identified the accused as 34-year-old Prashant, a driver. Investigators suspect he fatally attacked his mother, grandmother and brother-in-law with a sharp weapon before taking his own life by hanging. The exact sequence of events, however, is still being verified.

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The victims have been identified as Mangalamma (55), Prashant's mother; his grandmother Nanjamma (65); and his 50-year-old brother-in-law Satish.

Police believe the incident occurred during the night. According to preliminary findings, Prashant allegedly attempted to escape after attacking his family members, but local residents stopped him and kept him inside. He was later found hanging in a room. Investigators are continuing to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and registered a case. Senior police officers, along with the Scene of Crime (SOCO) team, examined the house and collected forensic evidence.

Police are questioning neighbours, relatives and local residents to determine what led to the killings. Investigators are examining all possible angles and recording witness statements as they work to establish the motive and reconstruct the events.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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