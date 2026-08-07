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Delhi rain chaos: Video shows massive traffic jams as roads flood

Delhi-NCR grinds to a halt with flooded roads, stranded vehicles and long delays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Heavy rains paralyse Delhi-NCR as waterlogging, jams choke key routes
Heavy rains paralyse Delhi-NCR as waterlogging, jams choke key routes
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Heavy rain brought Delhi-NCR to a standstill on Friday, with flooded roads, waterlogging and long traffic queues disrupting daily travel across the region.

According to media reports, commuters faced severe delays as vehicles struggled through waterlogged stretches, with slow traffic movement reported on major routes including ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, Kirti Nagar, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.

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Videos from across the region showed vehicles crawling through flooded roads and motorists stuck in long queues as continuous showers overwhelmed drainage systems.

Delhi rain leaves commuters stranded

The downpour caused severe waterlogging in several areas, including Chhatarpur Farm and Mehram Nagar near Terminal 1, affecting traffic movement.

Visuals from National Highway 48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) near Shankar Vihar showed long lines of vehicles stuck on the road. The stretch between Gurugram and Dhaula Kuan also witnessed a traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

Heavy congestion was reported on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, adding to commuter woes across the National Capital Region.

‘No cabs, waterlogging’: Rain disrupts daily life

Residents reported difficulties in finding transport, with waterlogged roads affecting taxis, two-wheelers and public transport services.

In East Delhi’s Shakarpur and Mandawali, e-rickshaw drivers said overflowing drains, submerged potholes and flooded roads had caused accidents and affected their livelihoods.

“There are many difficulties. Potholes get submerged and sewer pits cannot be seen. At least three or four vehicles have overturned today, including e-rickshaws, scooters and motorcycles,” an e-rickshaw driver told news agency PTI.

Major routes affected

Traffic disruptions were reported on several key roads, including:

  • ITO

  • Wazirabad Road

  • Patel Road

  • Rohtak Road

  • Shankar Road

  • Kirti Nagar

  • Peeragarhi

  • Shaheen Bagh

  • Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram route

  • Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity is expected to reduce from Saturday, but advised residents to remain cautious as waterlogging could continue in low-lying areas.

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