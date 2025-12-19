Look: Cars, vans sink into the ground in Dubai after heavy rains – shocked residents react

From Muhaisnah to Karama, densely populated neighbourhoods hit hard
Heavy rains have triggered flooding and ground collapses in parts of Dubai and Sharjah, leaving several vehicles stranded and causing disruption to residents.
In Muhaisnah, a viral video shows multiple vans, reportedly belonging to courier companies, partially buried after rain-softened soil suddenly gave way.
“Some HIACE vans sank as the ground collapsed following the heavy rains. The force of the deluge may have loosened the soil, causing large cracks to open beneath the vehicles,” said Ratheesh Kumar, a salesman living in the area. “Traffic was affected on the service roads.”
Mohamed Ayasudheen, another Muhaisnah resident, said the neighbourhood has been battered by intense rainfall since yesterday.
“Some of the vehicles seen in the viral video belong to a courier company, and one of them is from my brother’s firm. Fortunately, it hasn’t suffered any major damage,” he said.
“We knew rain was forecast, but this situation was completely unexpected. We hope things improve soon.”
Meanwhile, heavy rains have also hit the densely populated Karama area of Dubai, where residents reported cars stuck in waterlogged streets and significant disruption to routine movement.
“Most roads in the neighbourhood have been affected, and several areas are heavily waterlogged. Some cars are stuck in deep pools of water,” said resident Mathul Mathews. “We are following local authority advisories, staying indoors, and have stocked up on essential supplies as more rain is predicted.”
Authorities have urged residents to avoid flooded and low-lying areas, exercise caution while driving, and follow official safety updates as unstable weather conditions continue.
