Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, was born on September 9, 1996, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is widely regarded as one of the earliest hip-hop artists to emerge from the region, having been recording music independently since 2014. Some of his early tracks include Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan and Koshish Meri. Over the course of his career he has worked as a vocalist, songwriter, composer and record producer, building a steady following well beyond Madhya Pradesh and establishing himself as one of the pioneering names in the state's hip-hop scene.