Qazi Touqeer mimicked the rapper. The argument ended up somewhere else entirely
Dubai: Two days into Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA had an argument about mimicry that ended up being about their fathers.
Which is roughly what the host had predicted would happen, though not from these two.
The trigger was small. Qazi Touqeer was imitating the rapper's distinctive way of speaking, apparently as a joke. Yung DSA did not take it as one.
The exchange escalated when Qazi addressed him in a way the rapper found too familiar. "Bhai mat ban," Yung told him, meaning roughly: don't act like my brother.
Qazi then felt his own father had been brought into it. His response was immediate. "Baap pe mat jaa," he said, which translates as: don't go at my father.
From there the argument left the subject of mimicry entirely and became an exchange about both men's fathers and families.
Anyone who has watched Bigg Boss for long will have recognised the phrase, because it belongs to one of the most replayed moments the show has produced.
In Bigg Boss 4, in 2010, Manoj Tiwari wanted an omelette for breakfast. Dolly Bindra told him to finish the previous night's leftovers first. The argument that followed produced the exchange that became a meme and has stayed one for sixteen years.
Tiwari said: "Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai," meaning the kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father. Bindra came back with: "Baap pe bolna nahi," meaning don't talk about my father.
Worth noting for accuracy, since it gets misquoted constantly: Bindra's line was baap pe bolna nahi, not baap pe mat jaana. The meme version has drifted from what was actually said.
Bindra had entered that season as a wild card and had a physical altercation with Shweta Tiwari on her first day. Tiwari went on to win, becoming the show's first female winner. Manoj Tiwari was evicted on day 63.
Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is a contestant this season. Her father appeared at the premiere to drop her off, taking the stage and singing Rinkiya Ke Papa, and clarifying that he was there as a parent rather than a returning housemate.
Salman Khan used the moment. He advised Rhiti not to fight over eggs inside the house, then added: "Ae baap pe mat jaana."
Manoj Tiwari covered his face. Rhiti replied with a baap joke of her own, which got a laugh from both of them.
Two days later, two different contestants had the argument for real.
The clip has split viewers.
One section has backed Yung DSA for standing his ground and pushing back on the imitation. Another has argued he overreacted to something intended harmlessly. A third view circulating is that Qazi was unfairly piled on during the exchange.
None of that is unusual for a week-one fight, which typically functions as an audience sorting exercise more than anything else.
Qazi Touqeer is one of the earliest reality television winners on the line-up. He took Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee and went on to release music independently. He also served as sanchalak for the season's first captaincy task.
Yung DSA, whose real name is Harsh Machare, is a Pune-based rapper working in desi hip-hop. His track Yeda Yung, released through Gully Gang Records, is the one that widened his audience.
The pairing is a twenty-one year gap in reality television experience, which is part of why the mimicry landed the way it did.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on 6 September with Salman Khan hosting for the seventeenth time. Episodes stream at JioHotstar 9pm Indian time and air on Colors TV at 10.30pm, which is 7.30pm and 9pm respectively in the UAE.