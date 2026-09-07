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Priyanka Chopra cheers for Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20, warns housemates: ‘Her knockout punches can be devastating’

Priyanka’s message sets the tone as Mary Kom enters Bigg Boss 20 with knockout spirit

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actor, who dished out a convincing performance in the boxer's role in her biopic.
Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actor, who dished out a convincing performance in the boxer's role in her biopic.
PTI

Before Mary Kom entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, Salman Khan played a video message from Priyanka Chopra, who wished the boxer well and spoke about knowing firsthand how strong and determined she is.

Priyanka told Mary Kom she was wishing her all the best going into the house. She also had a lighthearted word for the other contestants, saying that anyone hoping to keep up with Mary Kom should be ready for the long haul, since her "knockouts" aren't easy to take. She asked Mary Kom to stay true to herself and play with an open heart, adding that she'd be rooting for her throughout the season."I am wishing you all the very best. You are going inside the Bigg Boss house, and I know this first-hand, that how strong, resilient and determined you are," she said.

She further added, "A small 'chaitawani (warning)' for the rest of the housemates, Mary ke saamne agar bane rehna hai, toh lambi race ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye. Inka knockout na bahut bhaari padta hai. Mary, bas aap jaisi hain waise rahiye, khule dil se kheliye (If you want to hold your own against Mary, be prepared for the long haul. Her knockout punches can be quite devastating. Mary, just be yourself and play the game with an open heart)." She concluded, "I am so looking forward to your journey. Bahut saara pyaar, I am always rooting for you."

The two share a real connection. Priyanka played Mary Kom in the 2014 biopic directed by Omung Kumar, alongside Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa. The film did well commercially, recorded the highest opening weekend at the time for a female-led Indian film, and won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

At the premiere, Mary Kom introduced her sons to Salman Khan, and their exchange with him has been circulating online since. She also had a minor disagreement with singer Qazi Touqeer over a bed on the first day.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, with Salman Khan introducing 16 contestants. Along with Mary Kom, the lineup includes Isha Rikhi, Kanika Mann, Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, YouTuber ScoutOP, Aman Gandhi, and others. This season, each contestant gets two lifelines and can only be eliminated once both are used up. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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