Priyanka Chopra cheers for Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20, warns housemates: ‘Her knockout punches can be devastating’

Priyanka told Mary Kom she was wishing her all the best going into the house. She also had a lighthearted word for the other contestants, saying that anyone hoping to keep up with Mary Kom should be ready for the long haul, since her "knockouts" aren't easy to take. She asked Mary Kom to stay true to herself and play with an open heart, adding that she'd be rooting for her throughout the season."I am wishing you all the very best. You are going inside the Bigg Boss house, and I know this first-hand, that how strong, resilient and determined you are," she said.