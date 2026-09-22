Pakistani RJ who body-shamed Katrina Kaif apologises: ‘I am really sorry’

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss rebuke prompts apology over Katrina weight jibe
Dubai: Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris has apologised to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif after facing backlash for comments about the actor’s post-pregnancy weight.
His apology came after Salman Khan called out people who had been trolling actors about their appearances on Bigg Boss 20.
“I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you,” Waris said in a video shared on social media.
He also apologised to anyone who was offended by his remarks, saying he had not intended to body-shame the actor.
“I just joked a bit for the hook of the video,” he said, explaining that he had been watching a clip of Salman discussing the controversy on Bigg Boss when he realised that his comments had gone too far.
“I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn’t have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn’t have said all those things,” Waris said.
The RJ added that he was a fan of both Salman and Katrina and claimed he did not know “in what flow” he had made the comments.
“I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words,” he said.
Waris had earlier commented on Katrina’s appearance while reviewing the looks of celebrity couples at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. His remarks about the actor’s post-pregnancy weight drew criticism online, including from Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, who came out in support of Katrina.
In his apology, Waris acknowledged that his words could have caused hurt even though he said body-shaming was not his intention.
“My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame,” he said. “I am also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine.”
He also said the backlash had left him with “a burden” in his heart, as people around the world criticised him for his comments.
Waris described Katrina as the “superstar of India” and ended his message by saying, “Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina.”
He later turned off comments on his social media post.
Salman addressed the trolling during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, questioning why people were commenting on Katrina’s weight and appearance after she had recently become a mother.
Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year.
Salman pointed out that gaining weight after pregnancy is normal and said Katrina should be given time to spend with her family before returning to work.
“Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight,” Salman said, adding that Katrina could get fit again when she returned to films.
He also criticised people who hide behind anonymous identities while commenting on other people’s appearances and weight.
The comments sparked further discussion online, with many social media users applauding Salman for defending Katrina.