Salman Khan defends Varun Dhawan and Sohail over looks trolling: 'That is wrong'

"I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha," he said, which translates as: "Wherever this happens, turn around and slap them. Tell them to take this shot of their own mother or sister and show it to you." He called the practice disgusting and said it happens at every function.