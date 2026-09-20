The actor responds to online criticism over his age, appearance and physique
Actor Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss 20, lost his cool during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode while addressing trolls who have been commenting on his age, appearance, hairstyle and weight.
The actor then removed his shirt on the show, showing off his physique as he challenged those criticising his appearance to continue trolling him.
Salman was addressing contestant Scout over comments he had made the previous week, in which he encouraged his gaming community to criticise the actor if they felt he was saying something wrong.
Scout appeared apologetic as Salman questioned the mentality behind online trolling.
“What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality?” Salman asked, before referring to comments about his weight.
“Bhai mota ho gaya hai. Kar lo na troll, ye lo (He has become fat. Come on, troll me, here you go),” Salman said.
He first removed his hat and jacket, then his shirt, challenging trolls to comment on his current physique.
“Kar lo trolling (Come and troll me),” he said.
Salman then told those criticising him to look at themselves before passing judgment on others.
“Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Aap log jo comment karte ho, jo bhi karte ho (First look at yourself. The comments you make about others),” he said.
He added: “Look at your parents' health, your own health.”
The contestants cheered for Salman during the exchange, expressing their affection for the actor and host.
The incident came as Salman addressed what he described as the wider culture of trolling on social media. Rather than focusing only on comments directed at him, the actor questioned why people feel the need to target others over their appearance.
His remarks also came amid a season in which several contestants have faced criticism from viewers, with Salman regularly confronting housemates over their behaviour and comments during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman also took a sarcastic swipe at the show's contestant line-up while speaking to actor Amrapali Dubey.
When Salman asked Amrapali whether she felt anything was missing from the Bigg Boss 20 house, she said no.
Salman responded with a sarcastic remark about the selection process.
“Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein kami pad jaati hai (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection),” he said.
He then added: “Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami nahi toh humein lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein na (And when you say there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two troublesome people in the house, right?).”
Salman also sarcastically told the contestants that their actions inside the house would ensure they made his name proud.
“Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapki badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your rule violations, your misbehaviour, your emotions and tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud),” he said.
The latest season features a mix of actors, singers, digital creators and a sports personality.
The show's diverse line-up has generated considerable discussion among viewers, with some questioning the choice of contestants.
Salman's confrontation with trolls, meanwhile, added another talking point to the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, particularly after the host chose to respond publicly to comments about his age and physique.
With inputs from IANS