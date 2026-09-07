Salman Khan’s blunt advice to Isha Rikhi on Bigg Boss 20 after Badshah breakup: ‘Other party has moved on’

She continued describing how the relationship's collapse affected her sense of self: "Jab aapka trust toota hai, aap aisi stage pe aa jaate ho jahan aap sochte ho main kahan galat thi. Aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya, it broke me. I don't want to talk about it. Pata hi nahi chala, kab main apni kahani mein side character ban gayi." (When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story)."