Indian rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation, urge privacy after weeks of speculation

The announcement puts an official end to weeks of rumours swirling around the couple's marriage, speculation that Isha herself had appeared to acknowledge in a since-discussed Instagram post. In it, she wrote about staying quiet out of fear rather than acceptance: "I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do." She added that she was now choosing "courage over fear," even if she wasn't ready to share the full story.