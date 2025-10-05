GOLD/FOREX
From Ranveer Singh to Badshah to Rashid Khan, celebrities spotted at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers make their first-ever appearance in the region

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, singer Badshah, and cricketer Rashid Khan brought star power courtside at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025.
Abu Dhabi: Some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports added extra excitement to the NBA Abu Dhabi Games over the weekend, creating a star-studded spectacle for fans at Etihad Arena.

As the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers faced off in their first-ever appearances in the region, fans were treated to more than just thrilling preseason basketball. A-listers from around the world were spotted courtside, soaking in the action and sharing the spotlight.

Representing the US were actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland, Victoria Justice, actors Adrien Brody and Barry Keoghan, and iconic TV host and director Steve Harvey. British rapper Central Cee and football legend John Terry also brought star power from the UK.

From Bollywood, Ranveer Singh lit up the arena with his trademark charisma, while singer Badshah and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan were seen enjoying the games. K-Pop idols Chenle and WIN-WIN thrilled their fans with surprise appearances, and regional celebrities, including Emirati actor Ahmed Sharif and Lebanese star Nadine Nassib Njeim, added to the glamour.

Basketball culture was in full swing too. Streetball legend The Professor, YouTube creator Jesser, and influencer MK interacted with fans courtside, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Beyond the arena, the stars explored Abu Dhabi’s cultural gems. Adrien Brody visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi, while Victoria Justice shared moments from her trip to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Fans also enjoyed immersive experiences at the NBA District, featuring interactive zones, player meet-and-greets, and citywide events. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games is a key part of the emirate’s year-round calendar of global sporting events.

