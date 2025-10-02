Former Knicks PG says NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 brings stars to new corners of the globe
Abu Dhabi: For millions of young basketball fans worldwide, the dream of making it to the NBA often starts with a moment of inspiration — a highlight reel, a signature move, or, if you’re lucky, the chance to see your heroes in the flesh. For decades, that opportunity was reserved almost exclusively for those in the United States. But the game has changed.
As the NBA continues to expand its global presence, events like the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 are bringing the world’s top basketball stars to new corners of the globe — and inspiring the next generation in the process.
Few understand the power of these experiences better than Mark Jackson, a former NBA All-Star and New York Knicks point guard, who will be part of this year’s festivities in Abu Dhabi. “I saw just one NBA player in my first 15 years of life,” Jackson shared. “And he wasn’t even in the NBA at the time — he was in the ABA, coming off the bench for the New Jersey Nets.”
That moment, brief as it was, sparked a dream in the young Jackson — a dream that would fuel a 17-year NBA career, a coaching job, and a role as one of the league’s most respected analysts.
“To have an opportunity to touch and talk to a real professional player — it pushed me forward,” he said. “It made me believe my dream was real.”
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games features two Eastern Conference powerhouses — the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers — playing at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. For fans in the region, it’s a rare opportunity to witness world-class basketball in person. “These are legitimate championship-calibre teams,” said Jackson. “You’ll see guys like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey. Just seeing that level of talent, that close, is life-changing.”
But Jackson believes this event is about more than just entertainment — it’s about exposure, belief, and aspiration.
One of the most powerful outcomes of the NBA’s global outreach, Jackson says, is how it allows young people — regardless of geography — to see what’s possible.
“That’s the first step: planting a seed,” he explained. “Letting these kids see it’s not just a dream anymore — it’s tangible. It’s real. They can touch it, talk to it, and learn from it.”
For many in the Middle East, this may be the first time they witness the NBA live, hear from legends, and interact with professionals from all aspects of the sport — from players and coaches to broadcasters and executives.
“It’s a whole community of successful people. And you don’t have to be an NBA player to be part of that success story,” Jackson emphasised.
Jackson’s message to young athletes is clear: don’t just chase basketball — use it. “I wasn’t the most athletic or explosive guy on the court,” he said. “But nobody outworked me. And I became a student of the game. That’s what gave me the edge.”
Beyond his playing career, Jackson is proud of his academic achievements, graduating from St. John’s University with a degree in communications — a milestone he credits to the opportunities basketball provided. “Basketball didn’t use me. I used basketball. It got me into college. It got me my degree. That’s what I want kids to understand.”
While not every child will become an NBA star, Jackson believes that the sport teaches values that transcend the game itself: leadership, teamwork, discipline, and resilience. “Even if you don’t make it to the NBA, the skills you learn through basketball will help you in life,” he said. “That’s the real win.”
As the NBA continues to deepen its roots in regions like the Middle East, these lessons are being passed on to a new generation — one dribble, one pass, and one game at a time.
To the aspiring players in the stands at the Etihad Arena this October, Jackson offers one lasting piece of advice: “Don’t let anybody outwork you. That’s the one thing you can control. I wasn’t the fastest, strongest, or most athletic — but I worked. And I studied. That’s how I lasted 17 years in the league.”
Jackson sees the NBA’s global outreach not just as a strategy, but a movement — one that benefits players, fans, and the sport itself. “It’s a win-win. The NBA gets to grow its fan base. Young kids get to see what’s possible. Communities are built. Dreams are sparked. It’s powerful.”
During his first visit to Abu Dhabi, Jackson’s excited not only to see the basketball action but also to connect with a new culture and share in an experience that’s bigger than basketball. “It’s something I’ve waited my whole life to witness,” he said. “And now I get to be a part of it.”
Alongside The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, the NBA will host a series of community events, clinics, and outreach programs, connecting players and legends with fans across the region.
