Few understand the power of these experiences better than Mark Jackson, a former NBA All-Star and New York Knicks point guard, who will be part of this year’s festivities in Abu Dhabi. “I saw just one NBA player in my first 15 years of life,” Jackson shared. “And he wasn’t even in the NBA at the time — he was in the ABA, coming off the bench for the New Jersey Nets.”

Abu Dhabi: For millions of young basketball fans worldwide, the dream of making it to the NBA often starts with a moment of inspiration — a highlight reel, a signature move, or, if you’re lucky, the chance to see your heroes in the flesh. For decades, that opportunity was reserved almost exclusively for those in the United States. But the game has changed.

For many in the Middle East, this may be the first time they witness the NBA live, hear from legends, and interact with professionals from all aspects of the sport — from players and coaches to broadcasters and executives.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games features two Eastern Conference powerhouses — the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers — playing at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. For fans in the region, it’s a rare opportunity to witness world-class basketball in person. “These are legitimate championship-calibre teams,” said Jackson. “You’ll see guys like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey. Just seeing that level of talent, that close, is life-changing.”

During his first visit to Abu Dhabi, Jackson’s excited not only to see the basketball action but also to connect with a new culture and share in an experience that’s bigger than basketball. “It’s something I’ve waited my whole life to witness,” he said. “And now I get to be a part of it.”

To the aspiring players in the stands at the Etihad Arena this October, Jackson offers one lasting piece of advice: “Don’t let anybody outwork you. That’s the one thing you can control. I wasn’t the fastest, strongest, or most athletic — but I worked. And I studied. That’s how I lasted 17 years in the league.”

While not every child will become an NBA star, Jackson believes that the sport teaches values that transcend the game itself: leadership, teamwork, discipline, and resilience. “Even if you don’t make it to the NBA, the skills you learn through basketball will help you in life,” he said. “That’s the real win.”

Beyond his playing career, Jackson is proud of his academic achievements, graduating from St. John’s University with a degree in communications — a milestone he credits to the opportunities basketball provided. “Basketball didn’t use me. I used basketball. It got me into college. It got me my degree. That’s what I want kids to understand.”

