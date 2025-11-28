After a season of global racing, SailGP ends with Wright leading Abu Dhabi celebrations
Dubai: Abu Dhabi is hosting the SailGP championship finale on November 29 and 30 at Mina Zayed, and it's going to be proper dramatic. After a full season of racing around the world, the top three teams will face off in one final, winner-takes-all race for the trophy and $2 million. Nothing's decided until those last few seconds.
The person tasked with turning all that adrenaline into a celebration is Mark Wright. The TV personality and Heart Radio presenter is DJing the Après-Sail party on Sunday night, right after the champion is crowned.
Wright, known from The Only Way Is Essex and his current Saturday breakfast show with Olly Murs on Heart, reckons the finale format is perfect for creating a massive celebration. "That kind of finale gives you goosebumps, doesn't it?" he says. His plan is to keep the energy high with feel-good anthems, house music and classic singalongs that match the drama everyone's just watched.
What makes his approach interesting is that he's actually experienced SailGP firsthand. Earlier this year in Portsmouth, he got to ride on an F50 catamaran during racing conditions. "One of the best experiences of my life," he says. "One second you're calm, the next you're flying at speed."
Wright's Abu Dhabi gig comes during a big shift in his personal life. He and actress Michelle Keegan welcomed their daughter Palma in March, which has changed how he thinks about work and travel. "I've tightened my schedules so I'm not missing the moments that matter," he admits.
His Heart co-host Olly Murs will headline Saturday's party, whilst Wright closes out the weekend on Sunday. It's become standard for major sporting events now, pairing elite competition with proper entertainment.
As Wright puts it: "Sport gives you tension and release. Music turns that release into a shared celebration."
