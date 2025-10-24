Catch Olly Murs at Abu Dhabi SailGP 2025: Tickets from Dh275

Mark Wright, Heart presenter, TV personality, and DJ, will close the weekend
Fast boats, fierce competition, and now… pop hits? Olly Murs is set to headline the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on November 29–30. Fans can catch him lighting up the stage right after a full day of heart-pumping racing at the purpose-built SailGP Race Stadium in Mina Zayed.
The timing couldn’t be better: Olly’s Abu Dhabi show comes just eight days after the release of his eighth studio album, Knees Up. With a full band behind him, the platinum-selling singer, who boasts 5.7 million monthly Spotify listeners, will belt out hits like Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight, turning Mina Zayed into a music festival right on the Arabian Gulf.
And the fun doesn’t stop there—Mark Wright, Heart presenter, TV personality, and DJ, will close the weekend at Après-Sail, November 30, with a mix of tunes, surprises, and a special live broadcast of Saturday Breakfast on Heart with Olly himself.
Amidst 12 national teams racing identical 50-foot foiling catamarans at 100+ km/h, the weekend promises edge-of-your-seat sport, festival-style music, and luxury experiences all in one spot. The ultimate prize: The Rolex SailGP Championship trophy and US $2 million.
Olly Murs said in a statement, “I’m incredibly excited to perform in Abu Dhabi at SailGP’s Grand Final. Taking to the stage right after the world’s best athletes have raced for the championship will be so special. It’s also going to be such a laugh hosting Saturday Breakfast on Heart with Mark amongst it all. I can’t wait!”
Tickets are on sale now:
Waterfront Grandstand: From Dh275 per adult
Waterfront Premium Lounge x Nobu by the Beach: From Dh1083 per adult
Event details:
Dates: November 29–30, 2025
Location: SailGP Race Stadium, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi
Headliner: Olly Murs
Special Guest: Mark Wright
