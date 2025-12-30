Abu Dhabi set to host SITE Global Conference 2026 as incentive travel industry looks ahead

Event convenes from February 12 to 15 at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome global incentive travel leaders as the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Global Conference 2026 convenes from February 12 to 15 at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.
SITE is the leading global body for professionals in the incentive travel industry, connecting business results with motivational experiences through events, education, and advocacy for its worldwide members.
With registration now open, organisers say the annual flagship event will serve as a key forum for shaping the future of incentive travel amid rapid industry transformation.
Expected to draw more than 750 senior leaders from across the supply and demand sides of the sector, the conference will focus on turning insight into action through high-level networking, education, and collaboration.
Organisers describe the 2026 program as firmly forward-looking, reflecting a market projected to approach $2 trillion by 2032.
“SITE Global Conference is where our worldwide community comes together to accelerate the future of incentive travel,” said SITE CEO Annette Gregg.
She said the Abu Dhabi edition will emphaside measurable ROI, practical application, and case studies that demonstrate gains in loyalty, trust, performance, and culture.
The agenda will explore evolving business models, cost pressures, and sustainable revenue strategies, alongside growing concerns around risk, security, and resilience — from climate and geopolitics to cyber threats.
Talent management will also feature prominently, with sessions focused on attracting and retaining a multi-generational workforce.
Technology, purpose, and people will be central themes throughout the program.
Delegates will engage in hands-on discussions around AI, automation, and data-driven personalisation, with an emphasis on ethical use and maintaining human connection.
Sustainability, corporate responsibility, and wellness are embedded across the conference design, reflecting shifting priorities in incentive travel experiences.
Abu Dhabi’s selection as host city underscores its growing role as a global meetings and incentives hub.
“Hosting the SITE Global Conference 2026 reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic hub for global business events,” said Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.
He highlighted the emirate’s investment in world-class venues, connectivity, and service standards as key draws for international delegates.
Looking beyond 2026, SITE confirmed that its Global Conference will head to Canada in March 2027, with the host city to be announced during the Abu Dhabi event.
The 2028 edition is set for Australia in February, signalling SITE’s continued global rotation as it charts the next phase of growth for the incentive travel industry.
