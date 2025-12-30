GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
EVENTS
EVENTS
Going-out /
Events

Abu Dhabi set to host SITE Global Conference 2026 as incentive travel industry looks ahead

Event convenes from February 12 to 15 at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Last updated:
Staff Report
2 MIN READ
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome global incentive travel leaders as the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Global Conference 2026 convenes from February 12 to 15 at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

SITE is the leading global body for professionals in the incentive travel industry, connecting business results with motivational experiences through events, education, and advocacy for its worldwide members.

Annual event

With registration now open, organisers say the annual flagship event will serve as a key forum for shaping the future of incentive travel amid rapid industry transformation.

Expected to draw more than 750 senior leaders from across the supply and demand sides of the sector, the conference will focus on turning insight into action through high-level networking, education, and collaboration.

Organisers describe the 2026 program as firmly forward-looking, reflecting a market projected to approach $2 trillion by 2032.

“SITE Global Conference is where our worldwide community comes together to accelerate the future of incentive travel,” said SITE CEO Annette Gregg.

Case studies

She said the Abu Dhabi edition will emphaside measurable ROI, practical application, and case studies that demonstrate gains in loyalty, trust, performance, and culture.

The agenda will explore evolving business models, cost pressures, and sustainable revenue strategies, alongside growing concerns around risk, security, and resilience — from climate and geopolitics to cyber threats.

Tech, talent, travel

Talent management will also feature prominently, with sessions focused on attracting and retaining a multi-generational workforce.

Technology, purpose, and people will be central themes throughout the program.

Delegates will engage in hands-on discussions around AI, automation, and data-driven personalisation, with an emphasis on ethical use and maintaining human connection.

Sustainability, corporate responsibility, and wellness are embedded across the conference design, reflecting shifting priorities in incentive travel experiences.

Abu Dhabi: Host city

Abu Dhabi’s selection as host city underscores its growing role as a global meetings and incentives hub.

“Hosting the SITE Global Conference 2026 reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic hub for global business events,” said Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

He highlighted the emirate’s investment in world-class venues, connectivity, and service standards as key draws for international delegates.

SITE events in Canada and Australia

Looking beyond 2026, SITE confirmed that its Global Conference will head to Canada in March 2027, with the host city to be announced during the Abu Dhabi event.

The 2028 edition is set for Australia in February, signalling SITE’s continued global rotation as it charts the next phase of growth for the incentive travel industry.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship with Abu Dhabi winner at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Memorable sporting moments in 2025

4m read
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as part of its efforts to preserve and promote marine heritage, the championships will take place across three locations and include six competitions — three for men and three for women.

Dh2m up for grabs at Kingfish Championships in UAE

2m read
The team spans generations, with the largest groups between 21 and 30 years old at 30%, and those 41 and above close behind at 28%.

How 750 marshals keep F1 safe at Yas Marina

3m read
EAD reported that water and fish samples were collected promptly following the discovery of dead fish.

Oxygen drop, algal bloom behind Abu Dhabi fish kill

2m read