Beyond incentives: Talent is the new currency of global FDI

A 2025 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) finds that 71% of global business leaders now rank access to skilled talent as the single most important factor in investment decisions, surpassing even costs, regulations, and location. Investors increasingly ask not just, “What will it cost?” but, “Who will run it, and do they have the skills?” This reality is even more pressing as global FDI flows slow: while world FDI fell by 11% in 2024 according to UNCTAD, countries prioritising digital literacy and innovative ecosystems outperformed the rest.