GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

SIF 2025 kicks off tomorrow with WIC, 10,000 participants from 142 countries

The two-day event will be held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
SIF 2025 kicks off tomorrow with WIC, 10,000 participants from 142 countries

Dubai: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) opens tomorrow (Wednesday, October 22) at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, marking the first time it is held in conjunction with the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC 2025).

The joint event will welcome over 10,000 participants from 142 countries and feature 130 international speakers, including ministers, economic leaders, and senior policymakers.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day forum runs under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

The collaboration underscores Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for economic dialogue and a testing ground for forward-looking investment ideas and solutions.

High-level participation

The opening will be attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, alongside a prominent line-up of international ministers and senior officials.

Notable speakers include Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan.

Other key participants include Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industrial Accelerators sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the WIC Executive Board; and Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and board member of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation.

The forum will also feature insights from senior officials representing global economic organisations, leading investors, media figures, and entrepreneurs.

Global agenda, partnerships

With over 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings, the SIF–WIC joint agenda will explore how geopolitical shifts, technology, and climate challenges are reshaping global investment trends.

Key topics include sustainable finance, food security, and public-private partnerships, with sessions dedicated to smart agriculture, market integration, and SME empowerment — all critical areas for foreign direct investment and long-term economic growth.

SIF 2025 is supported by more than 24 local and international partners, spanning finance, real estate, advanced technology, and media sectors.

This wide-ranging collaboration highlights international confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment and its ability to convene global decision-makers.

By uniting investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, the forum aims to forge strategic partnerships that advance sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a vital platform for shaping the global investment agenda.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform

Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform

3m read
Codie Sanchez

Sharjah Investment Forum line-up revealed

1m read
SIF 2025 to shape global economic outlook

SIF 2025 to shape global economic outlook

2m read
How Sharjah is shaping the future of investment

How Sharjah is shaping the future of investment

2m read