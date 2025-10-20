SIF 2025 kicks off tomorrow with WIC, 10,000 participants from 142 countries

The two-day event will be held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre
Dubai: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) opens tomorrow (Wednesday, October 22) at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, marking the first time it is held in conjunction with the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC 2025).
The joint event will welcome over 10,000 participants from 142 countries and feature 130 international speakers, including ministers, economic leaders, and senior policymakers.
Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day forum runs under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”
The collaboration underscores Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for economic dialogue and a testing ground for forward-looking investment ideas and solutions.
The opening will be attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, alongside a prominent line-up of international ministers and senior officials.
Notable speakers include Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan.
Other key participants include Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industrial Accelerators sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the WIC Executive Board; and Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and board member of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation.
The forum will also feature insights from senior officials representing global economic organisations, leading investors, media figures, and entrepreneurs.
With over 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings, the SIF–WIC joint agenda will explore how geopolitical shifts, technology, and climate challenges are reshaping global investment trends.
Key topics include sustainable finance, food security, and public-private partnerships, with sessions dedicated to smart agriculture, market integration, and SME empowerment — all critical areas for foreign direct investment and long-term economic growth.
SIF 2025 is supported by more than 24 local and international partners, spanning finance, real estate, advanced technology, and media sectors.
This wide-ranging collaboration highlights international confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment and its ability to convene global decision-makers.
By uniting investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, the forum aims to forge strategic partnerships that advance sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a vital platform for shaping the global investment agenda.
