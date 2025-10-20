SIF 2025 kicks off tomorrow with WIC, 10,000 participants from 142 countries

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day forum runs under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Dubai: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) opens tomorrow (Wednesday, October 22) at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, marking the first time it is held in conjunction with the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC 2025).

Other key participants include Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industrial Accelerators sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the WIC Executive Board; and Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and board member of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation.

Notable speakers include Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan.

The opening will be attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, alongside a prominent line-up of international ministers and senior officials.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.