SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at World Food India 2025

At its exhibition stand, SAIF Zone showcased its integrated services, advanced infrastructure, and investment-ready environment that support companies in food production, processing, and distribution. The free zone currently hosts more than 500 companies operating in various areas of the food supply chain.

The event gathered over 1,700 exhibitors, 500 international buyers, and representatives from more than 100 countries, serving as a vital platform for SAIF Zone to attract global food sector companies and investments to Sharjah. The participation aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional and global hub for the food industry.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) took part in the 4th edition of World Food India 2025, the country’s largest international platform for the food and beverage industry, held in New Delhi.

The free zone’s facilities are built to international standards, offering flexible spaces that meet the specific needs of food manufacturers and distributors, while ensuring operational efficiency and cost competitiveness.

SAIF Zone offers investors a range of competitive advantages — from state-of-the-art warehouses and cold storage facilities to efficient logistics services and customised investment solutions. Its proximity to Sharjah International Airport and major regional markets makes it a strategic base for global food operations.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said that participating in World Food India 2025 reflects the authority’s commitment to engaging in major international industry events to highlight its strengths and investment potential.

“World Food India offered an excellent opportunity to showcase SAIF Zone’s competitive advantages — from advanced logistics and flexible industrial spaces to integrated services designed to meet the evolving needs of the food sector,” he added.

He added that India remains a key strategic partner in the food industry, and the event provided an ideal platform to establish new partnerships and expand cooperation with both Indian and international investors.

