Emirates GBR crowned SailGP champions in Abu Dhabi

Become only third team to win a SailGP title, and in doing so pick up $2m prize pot
Abu Dhabi: Emirates GBR have done it on the Arabian Gulf - they’re officially the 2025 Rolex SailGP Champions, following a thrilling finale at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final.
In a grand final bursting with pressure, precision and pure adrenaline, the British crew rose above the chaos, out-duelled the season’s fiercest rivals and seized their first-ever championship title in spectacular style.
The crowd went wild and history was written in red, white and blue - this is the moment Emirates GBR stamped their name on SailGP immortality.
Dylan Fletcher’s team clawed back from third place to overhaul the Bonds Flying Roos and the Black Foils on the fourth leg of the winner-takes-all shootout.
They become only the third team to win a SailGP title, and in doing so pick up the $2 million prize pot, as well as an extra $400k for finishing the season with the most points.
“It was an unbelievable final," said Fletcher, who has enjoyed a sensational return to SailGP after rejoining Emirates GBR for the 2025 Season.
"All the three teams were amazing, any one of us could have won, but I’m just over the moon right now. What a team, what a year… I’m stoked.”
Emirates GBR also become the first team in the history of SailGP to complete a clean sweep, winning the 2025 Season Grand Final, topping the season standings and winning the Impact League.
All three teams started the Grand Final after less than impressive performances in Abu Dhabi.
Emirates GBR finished the six fleet races in sixth, the Black Foils in ninth and the Bonds Flying Roos in 11th - but it was enough to guarantee the three SailGP giants their place on the start line.
A late charge from Season 4 champions Los Gallos threatened to upset the Aussies’ hopes of a shot at a fourth Championship title - but it proved too little too late for Diego Botin’s Spanish team.
A flying start for Tom Slingsby’s Bonds Flying Roos gave them an early lead but disaster struck as they dropped off their foils, allowing the Black Foils and Emirates GBR to overtake.
Peter Burling’s Kiwi outfit then built out a 200m advantage and looked set to hold off their rivals - but Dylan Fletcher had other ideas.
Opting for the opposite gate on the final upwind leg proved to be a moment of tactical genius for Emirates GBR as they set off towards the finish line with an unassailable lead.
The Bonds Flying Roos pipped the Black Foils to second place, but both teams were left licking their wounds, forced to now focus on the 2026 Season.
Slingsby said: “I’m incredibly proud of this team - it’s an honour to sail with everyone. We’ve got an amazing group of people. It’s been a season of highs and lows but there’s a lot to be happy about. Obviously I’m focused on the one thing we didn’t get - a win - but we’ll come back next year.”
Black Foils driver Burling was equally gracious in defeat.
“We went out and executed the start that we wanted but obviously that one mistake at the top mark gave the British a massive jump,” he said.
“It’s a bit of a case of ‘what could have been’, there’s a bit of frustration our end, but we have to be proud of the race and season we put together.
“We’re definitely all hurting now, and that’s the exact feeling you want in these situations. We’re excited for next season.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox