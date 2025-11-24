Everything to gain: Dylan Fletcher on Emirates GBR’s chase for SailGP glory

The upcoming Grand Final also carries the added intrigue of seeing some of the world’s best sailors in direct competition. Pete Burling, Tom Slingsby and Diego Botin - all fellow Olympic gold medalists - will be in the mix. “We all know each other’s styles really well,” Fletcher says. “It’s exciting to think that potentially the last three 49er gold medalists could be fighting it out in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be a real test of sailor versus sailor.”