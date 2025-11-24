Everything to gain: Dylan Fletcher on Emirates GBR’s chase for SailGP glory

Consistency has been Emirates GBR’s hallmark, particularly in recent event
Dubai: As the 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship heads into its grand final in Abu Dhabi, Emirates GBR driver Dylan Fletcher reflects on a season defined by consistency, adaptation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.
Settled back at home in Southampton with his young family, Dylan Fletcher has finally found time to reflect on a rollercoaster SailGP season that has thrown challenges and opportunities in equal measure.
“We’ve had a good run of events,” he says. “It was nice to get back on top after the US events and really find our feet again.”
The US events he is referring to, in San Francisco and New York, saw Emirates GBR rack up a pair of uncharacteristically low results - seventh and eighth - following an otherwise impressive start to the 2025 Season.
After an eye-catching America’s Cup run with Sir Ben Ainslie’s British challenge, Fletcher was gifted the driver’s seat with Emirates GBR for the 2025 Season replacing Giles Scott at the wheel. It seemed the 2020 Olympic gold medallist could do no wrong, guiding the British team to three podium finishes from the first three events, including a convincing win in Sydney.
As SailGP headed back across the pond following its US leg, Emirates GBR were under pressure to deliver at their home event in Portsmouth - and deliver they did, narrowly missing out on the win to a rampant Black Foils outfit.
It set them on a charge that sees them go into the final event of 2025 - the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council - all but guaranteed a place in the three-team Championship decider.
And despite a long break in between the penultimate event - the DP World Spain Grand Prix - and the Grand Final, Fletcher says the team’s focus has not wavered. “We’ve been spending a lot of time watching old racing and focusing on light wind scenarios,” he explains.
“That’s what we expect in Abu Dhabi, so it’s about defining how we sail there and making sure we hit our key targets - top nine in fleet racing to make the Grand Final - but also keeping our eyes on the bigger picture.”
Consistency has been Emirates GBR’s hallmark, particularly in recent events. Last month’s DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz stood out as a defining weekend for the team. “That was a big performance,” Fletcher says. “Even with a mistake on my part in the final race, we delivered when it mattered. It’s about chipping away, keeping the team dynamic strong, and ensuring everyone can thrive even when things don’t go perfectly.”
That approach - steady, methodical fleet racing combined with full-on aggression in finals - reflects Fletcher’s own philosophy. “We can go around mid-fleet in fleet races and still set ourselves up for the Grand Final. But when it comes to the Final it’s all or nothing. Full gas. That’s when you go for the win.”
Central to that strategy is the synergy between Fletcher and teammate Hannah Mills, Emirates GBR’s double Olympic gold medal-winning strategist. Their long-standing relationship, dating back more than a decade as members of the British Olympic sailing team, has evolved into a partnership defined by trust and shared decision-making.
“We’re really aligned on communication, risk level and decision-making,” he says. “It’s about trusting each other, empowering each other and backing one another up. Our trust in one another is our super strength. That’s what makes the team work.”
Looking ahead to Abu Dhabi, Fletcher knows light wind conditions and a new 27.5m wing present both challenges and opportunities. “The new wing is going to make a big difference, especially in light winds. Starts will be crucial, overtaking opportunities will be there, and the small start box adds another layer of strategy,” he explains. “It’s about adapting quickly, learning fast and putting all of that together on race day.”
The upcoming Grand Final also carries the added intrigue of seeing some of the world’s best sailors in direct competition. Pete Burling, Tom Slingsby and Diego Botin - all fellow Olympic gold medalists - will be in the mix. “We all know each other’s styles really well,” Fletcher says. “It’s exciting to think that potentially the last three 49er gold medalists could be fighting it out in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be a real test of sailor versus sailor.”
For Fletcher, the support of British fans has been an unexpected bonus this season. “It’s surreal sometimes seeing the energy they bring, especially at Portsmouth,” he says. “Kids, families, everyone - it’s incredible to have that backing. It makes the highs even higher and keeps you pushing through the lows.”
And what would winning in Abu Dhabi mean? “It would be the cherry on top of an incredible season,” he says. “It’s not just about the results or the prize money - it’s about proving yourself against the best sailors in the world in one-design racing. To win there would be hugely special, for the team and personally.”
As the countdown to Abu Dhabi begins, Fletcher and Emirates GBR are poised to transform preparation, consistency and synergy into championship glory. For fans, it promises to be an unforgettable showdown.
“There’s everything to gain in the Grand Final,” Fletcher concludes. “We’re going in with confidence, with preparation and ready to give it absolutely everything.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox