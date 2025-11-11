In this sport, you can create your own chances, Los Gallos' Botin says

“We’re not super happy with our performance in Cadiz,” admits Botín. “We would have liked to do way better, but we’ve taken some big learnings from it. Those high-pressure situations, where you really want to perform and things don’t go your way - that’s when you learn the most.”

Los Gallos have built a reputation as a team that punches above their weight when the pressure’s on. Their record in SailGP Finals this season - winning two of the three - is the best in the league, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by their rivals. “We feel quite good in Finals,” Botín says. “I don’t know exactly why, but somehow when we’re in that position, we’re super strong. The key for us is to be more consistent so we can make more of them.”

Despite the frustration, the team’s race win in front of a home crowd remains one of the standout moments of the season. “That was epic,” Botín says with a grin. “The fight with the Kiwis and Aussies was amazing - two of the teams we’re battling with for a Final spot - and then hearing the crowd go wild when we crossed the line... it was incredible. You can really feel the people pushing for you.”

“That says everything about the level of this league. SailGP has become the best arena for the best sailors in the world. The Olympics are like the university of sailing. If you do well there it’s very likely you’ll be capable in other disciplines, and that’s what we’re seeing in SailGP.”

Los Gallos are also the only team to have tested SailGP’s new 27.5m wing, which could prove decisive if conditions turn light. “It could be an advantage,” Botín acknowledges. “If no one else sails it before the first race, that’s when it really counts. We’ve felt it already, we know how it behaves.”

And as for predictions? Botín smiles, shaking his head. “I’m a bit superstitious, so I prefer not to talk about us,” he laughs. “But between the Brits, the Kiwis and the Aussies… it’s super tough to say. The Kiwis have an incredible winning record, but in SailGP anything can happen.”

For all his success, Botín is quick to downplay the glamour of winning. “Of course, it helps the team commercially and it gives you motivation,” he says, “but we try to keep working the same way. The secret to success is small steps forward that add up over time. Winning is great, but it can also be dangerous if it makes you relax. You have to keep growing.”

