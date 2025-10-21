SailGP: A look into boats that can touch over 100km per hour

12 cutting-edge machines will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi for biggest prize in sailing
Dubai: Imagine a sailboat flying above the water at over 100 kilometres per hour — faster than the speed limit on parts of Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s the F50 catamaran, and this November, twelve of these cutting-edge machines will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi for the biggest prize in sailing: the Rolex SailGP 2025 Season Championship and a $2 million winner-takes-all purse.
If you’re new to SailGP — or just wondering what makes these boats so extraordinary — here’s what you need to know before the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final hits the UAE capital from November 29—30.
At 15 meters long, the F50 is technically a catamaran — a twin-hulled racing boat — but calling it “just a boat” barely scratches the surface. Built on the bones of the AC50 used in the 2017 America’s Cup, the F50 has been re-engineered to be faster, smoother, and more stable than any racing sailboat before it.
What makes it truly revolutionary? It doesn’t sail on water — it flies above it.
The magic lies in its hydrofoils: carbon fibre wings mounted below each hull. As the boat accelerates, these foils generate lift, raising the entire vessel out of the water and slashing drag. With almost no hull touching the surface, the F50 slices through air and sea like a fighter jet on water.
Powering that flight is a rigid wingsail — a vertical wing that replaces traditional sails for maximum efficiency. Teams adjust sail size based on wind conditions, choosing between three configurations: a compact 18-meter wing for strong winds, a 24-meter all-rounder, or a towering 29-meter wing for light air. Add in modular rudders and daggerboards, and every F50 is a constantly evolving high-performance machine.
The result? Speeds over 100 km/h — more than three times the speed of the wind. The current record is 103.93 km/h, set by Rockwool Racing during the Germany Sail Grand Prix in August.
And behind each flying F50 is a world-class crew of six operating at full throttle: a driver steering, a strategist reading wind and opponents, a wing trimmer optimising the sail, a flight controller keeping the boat balanced, and two grinders powering the hydraulic systems that drive it all. One mistake — fly too high, misjudge a gust, apply too much power — and the boat could crash or capsize in an instant.
This is what’s coming to Abu Dhabi: twelve nations, twelve identical boats, and one of the tightest championship races in SailGP history.
Emirates GBR leads the standings after a stunning comeback win in Cádiz — their third of the season — but just three points behind are the Black Foils, with the Bonds Flying Roos in striking distance in third.
Over two days of fleet racing, all twelve teams will battle it out — but only the top three in the season standings will earn a spot in the Grand Final. One last race. One trophy. One team walking away with $2 million and the title of SailGP Season Champions.
Expect high speeds, tactical brilliance, and edge-of-your-seat drama. Whether you’re a seasoned sailing fan or seeing your first race, the F50 delivers an experience like no other. Speed, power, precision — and this year, it all comes down to one final race in Abu Dhabi.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox