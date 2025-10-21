SailGP: A look into boats that can touch over 100km per hour

Dubai: Imagine a sailboat flying above the water at over 100 kilometres per hour — faster than the speed limit on parts of Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s the F50 catamaran, and this November, twelve of these cutting-edge machines will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi for the biggest prize in sailing: the Rolex SailGP 2025 Season Championship and a $2 million winner-takes-all purse.

The magic lies in its hydrofoils: carbon fibre wings mounted below each hull. As the boat accelerates, these foils generate lift, raising the entire vessel out of the water and slashing drag. With almost no hull touching the surface, the F50 slices through air and sea like a fighter jet on water.

At 15 meters long, the F50 is technically a catamaran — a twin-hulled racing boat — but calling it “just a boat” barely scratches the surface. Built on the bones of the AC50 used in the 2017 America’s Cup, the F50 has been re-engineered to be faster, smoother, and more stable than any racing sailboat before it.

Over two days of fleet racing, all twelve teams will battle it out — but only the top three in the season standings will earn a spot in the Grand Final. One last race. One trophy. One team walking away with $2 million and the title of SailGP Season Champions.

And behind each flying F50 is a world-class crew of six operating at full throttle: a driver steering, a strategist reading wind and opponents, a wing trimmer optimising the sail, a flight controller keeping the boat balanced, and two grinders powering the hydraulic systems that drive it all. One mistake — fly too high, misjudge a gust, apply too much power — and the boat could crash or capsize in an instant.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.